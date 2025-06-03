HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Tamannaah, Shreya's Love Affair With The Bubble Hem

Tamannaah, Shreya's Love Affair With The Bubble Hem

By SHRISTI SAHOO
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 03, 2025 08:40 IST

x

Bubble-hem dresses are back and fashionistas are loving the playful volume and retro flair.

These bouncy silhouettes are showing up everywhere from red carpets to photoshoots, proving that drama isn’t just for the movies.

Here's how your favourite stars are giving the quirky trend a glamorous revival.

Bubble Hem Outfit 1

IMAGE: Shreya Chaudhary's chic pink rosette number makes a serious case for the mini dress.
Bubble appeal: Vintage silhouette, modern attitude.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhary/Instagram

 

Bubble Hem Outfit 3

IMAGE: Fashionista Sonam Kapoor's bubbly meets high fashion edge look that plays with textures and layering.
Bubble appeal: Mixed fabrics, maximal impact.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

 

Bubble Hem Outfit 4

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar's electric bubble gown is a wearable burst of joy.
Bubble appeal: Bolder colour, brighter energy.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

Bubble Hem Outfit 5

IMAGE: The bubble effect goes luxe in Dayana Erappa's black latex ensemble.
Bubble appeal: Glossy sheen, dramatic drape.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayana Erappa/Instagram

Bubble Hem Outfit 6

IMAGE: Who says a bubble dress can't be art? Tamannaah Bhatia's fitted bodice-meets-volume-skirt combo says otherwise.
Bubble appeal: Elegant drama, flared fusion.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

 

Bubble Hem Outfit 7

Celebrity: Pashmina Roshan waltzes in this cascading attire.
Bubble appeal: Whimsical silhouette, fluid shape.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

Bubble Hem Outfit 8

Celebrity: Layered with a chunky chain choker, this bubble hem dress is all about sass, just like bold Nia Sharma.
Bubble appeal: Couture craftsmanship, flamboyant flair.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

Tamannaah Bhatia

>>MORE FASHION TRENDS

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHRISTI SAHOO
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Isn't Rashmika Simply Radiant?
Isn't Rashmika Simply Radiant?
Sobhita, Aishwarya, Aditi And Sindoor
Sobhita, Aishwarya, Aditi And Sindoor
Samantha's Stylishly Bold Look
Samantha's Stylishly Bold Look
How Rakul, Deepika Defy Fashion Rules!
How Rakul, Deepika Defy Fashion Rules!
When Jennifer Takes Your Breath Away!
When Jennifer Takes Your Breath Away!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Incredible Places To Explore In Telangana

webstory image 2

8 Countries Without Standing Armies

webstory image 3

Motorola G86, G56: Long-Lasting Battery Phones

VIDEOS

Bihar minor rape victim dies after being made to wait for hrs in ambulance2:52

Bihar minor rape victim dies after being made to wait for...

Nanga Thub emerging as tourist draw in Rajouri1:42

Nanga Thub emerging as tourist draw in Rajouri

Maoists torch mining vehicles in Hazaribagh1:26

Maoists torch mining vehicles in Hazaribagh

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD