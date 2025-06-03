Tamannaah, Shreya's Love Affair With The Bubble Hem

Bubble-hem dresses are back and fashionistas are loving the playful volume and retro flair.

These bouncy silhouettes are showing up everywhere from red carpets to photoshoots, proving that drama isn’t just for the movies.

Here's how your favourite stars are giving the quirky trend a glamorous revival.

IMAGE: Shreya Chaudhary's chic pink rosette number makes a serious case for the mini dress.

Bubble appeal: Vintage silhouette, modern attitude.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreya Chaudhary/Instagram

IMAGE: Fashionista Sonam Kapoor's bubbly meets high fashion edge look that plays with textures and layering.

Bubble appeal: Mixed fabrics, maximal impact.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Bhumi Pednekar's electric bubble gown is a wearable burst of joy.

Bubble appeal: Bolder colour, brighter energy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhumi Pednekar/Instagram

IMAGE: The bubble effect goes luxe in Dayana Erappa's black latex ensemble.

Bubble appeal: Glossy sheen, dramatic drape.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dayana Erappa/Instagram

IMAGE: Who says a bubble dress can't be art? Tamannaah Bhatia's fitted bodice-meets-volume-skirt combo says otherwise.

Bubble appeal: Elegant drama, flared fusion.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shaleena Nathani/Instagram

Celebrity: Pashmina Roshan waltzes in this cascading attire.

Bubble appeal: Whimsical silhouette, fluid shape.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pashmina Roshan/Instagram

Celebrity: Layered with a chunky chain choker, this bubble hem dress is all about sass, just like bold Nia Sharma.

Bubble appeal: Couture craftsmanship, flamboyant flair.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nia Sharma/Instagram

