Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL: 'Teams have understood how to use Impact Player'

IPL: 'Teams have understood how to use Impact Player'

April 30, 2024 10:40 IST
'The main thing is teams have understood better how to use an Impact Player this season.'

IMAGE: KKR spinner Varun Chakaravarthy said teams have understood better how to use an Impact Player this season. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakaravarthy said bowlers must learn to live with the IPL's Impact Player rule instead of complaining about something they cannot change.

The rule, which was introduced in the IPL last season, allows teams to bring in one substitute at any time for a player in the starting 11.

 

The rule has been credited with helping produce some massive totals this season, with teams taking the shackles off their batsmen early in their innings knowing that they can bring in another batter if required.

"The Impact Player rule was there last year too but there weren't as many high scores," said Chakaravarthy, who bagged 3/16 in Monday's seven-wicket win over Delhi Capitals.

"The main thing is teams have understood better how to use an Impact Player this season. They all know that there is extra batting (available if needed) and charge from the first ball.

"That's how it's going. How much ever the bowlers cry, that's how it is. We have to take up the challenge. You can't change the size of the ground, you can't change anything," he told reporters.

Chakaravarthy took the wickets of Rishabh Pant, Tristan Stubbs and Impact Player Kumar Kushagra as KKR restricted Delhi Capitals to 153/9 in 20 overs.

A blistering 68 off 33 balls from Phil Salt at the top of the order ensured KKR got home with 21 balls remaining and stay on track to secure a playoff spot.

KKR are second in the standings with six wins from nine games and face five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Friday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
