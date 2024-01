It turns out that Captain Miller's Priyanka Mohan is quite a fashionista. Her inspiring wardrobe is simple, stylish and filled with breathable fabrics.

The actor can light up your screen even in bare basics.

IMAGE: Zesty in orange! Priyanka refuses to part with her love for traditional Indian wear.

This picture was clicked by her hairstylist Chinna.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Priyanka Mohan/Instagram

IMAGE: She is cuteness overloaded in a white midi.

IMAGE: Aren't her pink-on-pink-on-denim separates just too cool?

IMAGE: Wanna look great in semi-formals? Stick to the classics -- blue jeans, white top, black blazer.

IMAGE: Simple yet chic, she gives flats a shot during her trip to Dubai.

IMAGE: Her sheer floral jacket is such a summer mood.

IMAGE: This beauty means business in shades of blue and white.