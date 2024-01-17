News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Anya Makes Our Dil Go Dhak Dhak

Anya Makes Our Dil Go Dhak Dhak

By REDIFF STYLE
January 17, 2024 11:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Anya Singh has a wardrobe that is as fun as her personality. 

She proves there's nothing a sweet smile can't fix. 

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor likes to show a little skin and, no matter what the occasion, she's sure to catch your eye with her style. 

IMAGE: She's as cute as a button in a lovely white knotted shirt and hot pants. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Anya Singh/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Bright colours and good vibes! She finds a lehenga that does absolute justice to her personality. 

 

IMAGE: She can exude glam in a basic salwar suit as well. 

 

IMAGE: But when she heads to the beach, she ticks all the boxes for sizzle!

 

IMAGE: Chocolate brown? Of course!

 

IMAGE: This girl's got a soft corner for pastels and off-the-shoulder dresses. 

 

IMAGE: She likes her cholis to be strapless and loves wearing her lehengas minus the dupatta

 

IMAGE: Anya gives polka dots a contemporary twist with this cape that she teams with loose pants and an ethnic top that can easily double as a sari blouse. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Chammak Challo Sukirti
Chammak Challo Sukirti
Why Namrata's Your Ideal Selfie Partner
Why Namrata's Your Ideal Selfie Partner
Who Is This Stunning Cutie?
Who Is This Stunning Cutie?
Aus Open PIX: Gauff advances; Wozniacki, Jabeur exit
Aus Open PIX: Gauff advances; Wozniacki, Jabeur exit
Missed ITR Deadline? Read This!
Missed ITR Deadline? Read This!
'Ranbir said, 'Yaar, what a shot you gave!''
'Ranbir said, 'Yaar, what a shot you gave!''
Markets in bear hug, Sensex plunges 1,371 points
Markets in bear hug, Sensex plunges 1,371 points

More like this

When Jannat Works Her Magic...

When Jannat Works Her Magic...

What's Not To Love About Trupti!

What's Not To Love About Trupti!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances