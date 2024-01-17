Anya Makes Our Dil Go Dhak Dhak

Anya Singh has a wardrobe that is as fun as her personality.

She proves there's nothing a sweet smile can't fix.

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor likes to show a little skin and, no matter what the occasion, she's sure to catch your eye with her style.

IMAGE: She's as cute as a button in a lovely white knotted shirt and hot pants.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Anya Singh/Instagram

IMAGE: Bright colours and good vibes! She finds a lehenga that does absolute justice to her personality.

IMAGE: She can exude glam in a basic salwar suit as well.

IMAGE: But when she heads to the beach, she ticks all the boxes for sizzle!

IMAGE: Chocolate brown? Of course!

IMAGE: This girl's got a soft corner for pastels and off-the-shoulder dresses.

IMAGE: She likes her cholis to be strapless and loves wearing her lehengas minus the dupatta.

IMAGE: Anya gives polka dots a contemporary twist with this cape that she teams with loose pants and an ethnic top that can easily double as a sari blouse.