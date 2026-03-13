HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Super-Slim Xiaomi Pad 8 Debuts In India

March 13, 2026 08:54 IST

The Xiaomi Pad 8 has just debuted in India.

This new tablet will succeed the Xiaomi Pad 7 released last year and features an 11.2-inch LCD display.

The device is also claimed to be one of the slimmest tablets, measuring a skinny 5.75 mm in thickness.

Prices: Rs 33,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model. Rs 36,999 for 12 GB + 256 GB model. Rs 38,999 for the Nano Texture model with 12 GB + 256 GB storage. Special Creator's Edition for Rs 41,999 and Nano Texture Creator's Edition for Rs 43,999.

Running on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 the new Xiaomi tablet has AI productivity features

Xiaomi Pad 8 Display

1. Display

The Xiaomi Pad 8 delivers crisp and engaging visuals with its high-resolution display. It offers up to 800 nits brightness, fluid on-screen movement, 12-bit colour capability and rich visual detail for a more engaging viewing experience.

Xiaomi pad 8 screen

2. Advanced Nano-Texture Panel

The tablet features a special nano-texture surface designed to minimise reflections and reduce glare. This technology also helps provide comfortable viewing while keeping the screen clear and readable even in bright outdoor conditions.

Xioami Pad 8 Snapdragon 8

3. Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor

It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, built using a 4 nm manufacturing architecture. It is claimed to deliver performance scores of over 2 million by the AnTuTu benchmark platform.

Xiomi pad 8 Pen pro

4. Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro

The stylus offers a seamless button-free design with under 1 ms response time. It supports 16,384 pressure levels, haptic feedback, and smart handwriting prediction for smoother writing.

Xioami Pad 8 Connectivity

5. Connectivity

The Xiaomi Pad 8 offers connectivity via Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, USB 3.2 Gen 1, making transfera between devices super easy. It also makes use of Xiaomi HyperConnect features like cross-device camera, combined cameras.

