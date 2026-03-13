Super-Slim Xiaomi Pad 8 Debuts In India

The Xiaomi Pad 8 has just debuted in India.

This new tablet will succeed the Xiaomi Pad 7 released last year and features an 11.2-inch LCD display.

The device is also claimed to be one of the slimmest tablets, measuring a skinny 5.75 mm in thickness.

Prices: Rs 33,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model. Rs 36,999 for 12 GB + 256 GB model. Rs 38,999 for the Nano Texture model with 12 GB + 256 GB storage. Special Creator's Edition for Rs 41,999 and Nano Texture Creator's Edition for Rs 43,999.

Running on Xiaomi HyperOS 3 the new Xiaomi tablet has AI productivity features

All photographs: Kind courtesy Mi.com

1. Display

The Xiaomi Pad 8 delivers crisp and engaging visuals with its high-resolution display. It offers up to 800 nits brightness, fluid on-screen movement, 12-bit colour capability and rich visual detail for a more engaging viewing experience.

2. Advanced Nano-Texture Panel

The tablet features a special nano-texture surface designed to minimise reflections and reduce glare. This technology also helps provide comfortable viewing while keeping the screen clear and readable even in bright outdoor conditions.

3. Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor

It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, built using a 4 nm manufacturing architecture. It is claimed to deliver performance scores of over 2 million by the AnTuTu benchmark platform.

4. Xiaomi Focus Pen Pro

The stylus offers a seamless button-free design with under 1 ms response time. It supports 16,384 pressure levels, haptic feedback, and smart handwriting prediction for smoother writing.

5. Connectivity

The Xiaomi Pad 8 offers connectivity via Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 7, USB 3.2 Gen 1, making transfera between devices super easy. It also makes use of Xiaomi HyperConnect features like cross-device camera, combined cameras.