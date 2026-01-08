HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Realme Pad 3: Slim, Smart And Built For Immersion

January 08, 2026 10:01 IST

Boasting an elegant 6.9 mm profile, this device pairs a sleek, lightweight build with a stunning 10.4-inch WUXGA+ screen that etches every detail.

Rich, cinema-style sound is delivered through four speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos.

tab

1. Display

The striking 10.4-inch immersive screen offers crisp WUXGA+ clarity. With a sharp 2000 × 1200 pixel output, it delivers vivid detail and a comfortable viewing experience for work, streaming and other everyday uses.

tab

2. Design

This device features an impressively slim 6.9 mm profile that feels light and refined in the hand. Measuring 246.1 mm in length and 155.9 mm across, it strikes a perfect balance between portability and screen space, while its featherlight 440 gm build makes it easy to carry wherever you go.

tab

3. Processor

Powered by the Helio G80 gaming chipset, the tablet delivers smooth and responsive performance for both play and everyday tasks. Built on an efficient 12 nm process, its eight-core architecture reaches speeds of up to 2.0 GHz.

tab

4. Battery & Charging

Built to last all day and beyond, the device houses a powerful 7,100 mAh high-capacity battery.

With support for fast 18 W charging, it gets you back up and running quickly, while reverse power sharing lets you top up other gadgets whenever needed.

tab

5. Camera

Equipped with high-definition cameras on both sides, the device features an 8 MP lens at the front and back.

tab

6. Audio

Enjoy a rich, room-filling sound experience through four finely tuned speakers that deliver true stereo output.

Enhanced with Dolby Atmos technology and certified for high-resolution audio, it offers clear dialogue, deeper tones and an immersive listening experience for music, films and games.

tab

7. Connectivity

Stay seamlessly connected with dual-band wireless support across both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks, ensuring stable and speedy internet access. Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 standards and equipped with Bluetooth 5.0.

