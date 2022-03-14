Recipe: Rasbhari Salsa With Poppadum

Taruna Deepak suggests a delicious, colourful snack -- Rasbhari Salsa With Poppadum.

A kind of fruit chaat, it makes use of gooseberries which are in season at the moment. Both gooseberries and pomegranate are ideal for those on a diabetic diet.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taruna Deepak

Rasbhari Salsa With Poppadum

Servings: 2

Ingredients

225 gm rasbhari or cape gooseberries

¼ cup diced red capsicum

1 green chilly or jalapeno, finely chopped

2 tbsp pomegranate arils (seed pods)

1 small red onion, chopped

1½ tbsp finely chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro

Salt to taste

¼ tsp black pepper powder

1 tsp lemon juice, if required

2-3 tsp agave nectar or honey, optional

To serve

Tortilla chips or crackers or tacos or khakra or papad like sago papad

Method

Slice or chop the gooseberries to whatever size desired.

Set aside in a mixing bowl.

Add the diced red capsicum, chopped red onion.

Add the pomegranate, chopped green chilly/jalapeno, chopped coriander.

Season with salt and pepper and mix lightly so as not to bruise the cape gooseberries.

Adjust seasoning -- taste and add, if required, lemon juice or/and agave or honey or more black pepper powder.

Allow the salsa to sit in the fridge for 20-30 minutes for the flavours to infuse well.

Transfer the salsa into a bowl and serve with tortilla chips, crackers, papad, khakra or with tacos.

Note: I prefer to add salt 10 minutes before I intend to serve, since I feel the salsa becomes too watery otherwise.

This recipe is designed to suit your taste, type of diet and spice tolerance -- feel free to add or omit, reduce or increase whichever ingredient you want.

Tortilla chips, corn tacos, papad and rice crackers are gluten free. Many kinds of khakra are salt free or have less salt; ragi chips too. Wholegrain crackers, ragi crackers, quinoa crackers have less carbs and are suitable for those following a diabetic diet or watching their calorie intake.

Taruna Deepak lives in Mumbai and is the creator of the food blog Easyfoodsmith (External link).