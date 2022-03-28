Sangita Agarwal's Mango Tortillas With Black Beans

Mango Tortillas With Black Beans is a nutritious, summer-friendly breakfast from Sangita Agrawal.

The sweet and sour flavour of mango salsa marries well with avocados and black beans on tortillas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sangita Agrawal

Mango Tortillas with Black Beans

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

2-3 readymade corn tortillas

1 cup refried beans/black beans

1 cup mango salsa (please see the note below)

½ cup guacamole (please see the note below)

1 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro

Lemon wedges, to serve

Method

Lightly warm the tortillas in a frying pan over medium-low heat.

Place the warmed tortillas on a flat surface.

Generously spread a heaping tbsp of refried beans on each tortilla.

Add a layer mango salsa next, followed by a heaping tbsp of guacamole.

Garnish with coriander leaves and serve immediately.

Note: To make guacamole from scratch try Rediff's Guacamole Topped with Sour Cream.

Use Rediff's Mango Salsa recipe to prepare the salsa.

A little grated cheese, 2 tbsp per tortilla, is an excellent add-on to this recipe.

For a Jain version of Mango Tortillas With Black Beans substitute the onions in the mango salsa and the guacamole with the greens of spring onion.

For a vegan version of Mango Tortillas With Black Beans, skip the sour cream in the guacamole recipe.

An ideal non-vegetarian addition is 150 gm cooked chicken, either roast chicken, boiled chicken or even shredded tandoori chicken for a fusion flavour.

Sangita Agrawal lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog Bliss of Cooking.