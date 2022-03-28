Sangita Agarwal's Mango Tortillas With Black Beans

Mango Tortillas With Black Beans is a nutritious, summer-friendly breakfast from Sangita Agrawal.
The sweet and sour flavour of mango salsa marries well with avocados and black beans on tortillas.
Mango Tortillas with Black Beans
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients
- 2-3 readymade corn tortillas
- 1 cup refried beans/black beans
- 1 cup mango salsa (please see the note below)
- ½ cup guacamole (please see the note below)
- 1 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro
- Lemon wedges, to serve
Method
- Lightly warm the tortillas in a frying pan over medium-low heat.
- Place the warmed tortillas on a flat surface.
Generously spread a heaping tbsp of refried beans on each tortilla.
Add a layer mango salsa next, followed by a heaping tbsp of guacamole.
Garnish with coriander leaves and serve immediately.
Note: To make guacamole from scratch try Rediff's Guacamole Topped with Sour Cream.
Use Rediff's Mango Salsa recipe to prepare the salsa.
A little grated cheese, 2 tbsp per tortilla, is an excellent add-on to this recipe.
For a Jain version of Mango Tortillas With Black Beans substitute the onions in the mango salsa and the guacamole with the greens of spring onion.
For a vegan version of Mango Tortillas With Black Beans, skip the sour cream in the guacamole recipe.
An ideal non-vegetarian addition is 150 gm cooked chicken, either roast chicken, boiled chicken or even shredded tandoori chicken for a fusion flavour.
Sangita Agrawal lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog Bliss of Cooking.