Sangita Agarwal's Mango Tortillas With Black Beans

Sangita Agarwal's Mango Tortillas With Black Beans

By SANGITA AGRAWAL
March 28, 2022 13:24 IST
Mango Tortillas With Black Beans is a nutritious, summer-friendly breakfast from Sangita Agrawal.

The sweet and sour flavour of mango salsa marries well with avocados and black beans on tortillas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sangita Agrawal

Mango Tortillas with Black Beans

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 2-3 readymade corn tortillas
  • 1 cup refried beans/black beans
  • 1 cup mango salsa (please see the note below)
  • ½ cup guacamole (please see the note below)
  • 1 tbsp chopped green dhania or coriander or cilantro
  • Lemon wedges, to serve

Method

  • Lightly warm the tortillas in a frying pan over medium-low heat.
  • Place the warmed tortillas on a flat surface.
    Generously spread a heaping tbsp of refried beans on each tortilla.
    Add a layer mango salsa next, followed by a heaping tbsp of guacamole.
    Garnish with coriander leaves and serve immediately.

Note: To make guacamole from scratch try Rediff's Guacamole Topped with Sour Cream.

Use Rediff's Mango Salsa recipe to prepare the salsa.

A little grated cheese, 2 tbsp per tortilla, is an excellent add-on to this recipe.

For a Jain version of Mango Tortillas With Black Beans substitute the onions in the mango salsa and the guacamole with the greens of spring onion.

For a vegan version of Mango Tortillas With Black Beans, skip the sour cream in the guacamole recipe.

An ideal non-vegetarian addition is 150 gm cooked chicken, either roast chicken, boiled chicken or even shredded tandoori chicken for a fusion flavour.

Sangita Agrawal lives in Mumbai and publishes the food blog Bliss of Cooking.

SANGITA AGRAWAL
