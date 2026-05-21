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Summer Dessert: Mango Delight

By Chef Roopa Nabar
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 12:39 IST

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With mangoes flooding the market, it is time to get inventive in the mango recipe department.

Chef Roopa Nabar has devised an intriguing mango rosogolla dessert. She calls it Mango Delight and it is a true summer dessert with the king of fruits being given centre stage.

Mango Delight

Photograph: Chef Roopa Nabar for Rediff

Mango Delight

Ingredients

  • 2 ripe mangoes, peeled, finely chopped
  • 8 rosogollas
  • 1 cup mango pulp
  • ½ litre milk
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 1 tsp green elaichi or cardamom powder
  • ½ cup milk, coloured with a few strands kesar or saffron, for serving
  • ½ cup whipped cream, for serving

Method

  • Heat the milk in a kadhai over low heat for 20 minutes till it thickens.
    Add in the sugar, mix well and warm a little more till a kind of rabdi forms.
    Take off heat and keep aside to cool and then chill.
  • Squeeze out the syrup from the rosogollas, cut into halves and scoop out the centre to make a cavity.
    Keep aside.
  • Drizzle some mango pulp on a serving platter.
    Stuff the rosogollas with the chopped mangoes and place on the platter.
    Top each stuffed rosogollas with a drizzle of both the rabdi and the mango pulp.
    Dust with the cardamom powder and drizzle saffron milk on top.
  • Put whipped cream in a piping bag and pipe out portions over each stuffed rosogolla.
    Serve immediately.

Recipe: Kind courtesy TTK Prestige

 
Chef Roopa Nabar

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