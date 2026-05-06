Bihar Recipes: Aloo Bhujia, Mustard Rohu Curry

Bihar, the land of the Ganga, where both rice and wheat grow in abundance, gives a lot of importance to eating seasonal food.

The people of the state, usually cook their meals in mustard oil that adds pungency. They enjoy cooking and eating. The cuisine proudly presents quite a range of healthy dishes.

Garlic, ginger and green chillies play a special role.

Dal Pitha (rice-lentil dumplings), Kadhi Badi (yoghurt curry), Sattu Litti-Chokha(roasted stuffed wheat balls) are well-known vegetarian dishes.

But Sarson-Wali Machli, made with prized river fish Labeo rohita or rohu, using a garlic-mustard paste, is an equally yummy highlight of Bihari-style khaana, apart from the popular Ahuna or Champaran Mutton.

Fried bites run to Pyaz Kachree (a kind of pakora), Phulauri (also a fritter), Ghughni (a curry of dried peas), Aloo Chop (potato cutlet) paired with Kadak Chai and they abound in Bihar; at every street corner.

Bhooja or Bhoonja -- which loosely translates into something roasted or fried -- is a quintessential Bihari snack in most homes.

Rich, ghee-laden sweets made of rice flour, jaggery, sesame seeds are the yardstcik. Tilkut (a sesame sweet), Khaja (created from maida/white flour and dipped in chasni or sugar syrup), Parwal Mithai (made from pointed gourd), Thekua (a jaggery-wheat flour cookie of sorts) are noteworthy ambassadors for the Bihari school of sweets.

Adrika Anand chats with Anuradha Tiwari about Bihari cooking and gets her to part with recipes for crispy, lightly-spiced Alu Bhujia tadkari and the typical Bihar Ki Rohu Mustard Curry.

Tiwari is a New Delhi-based home chef at @bihari_buffet.

Photograph: Anuradha Tiwari for Rediff

Aloo Bhujia

Serves: 4

Ingredients

4 medium potatoes, peeled, thinly sliced

1 medium onion, finely sliced

3 tbsp mustard oil

½ tsp rai or mustard seeds

1-2 dried red chillies

½ tsp haldi or turmeric powder

½ tsp red chilly powder

Salt to taste, about 1 ½ tsp

Method

Slice the potatoes into thin, even pieces.

Pat dry to ensure a crisp texture.

Pat dry to ensure a crisp texture. Heat the mustard oil in a frying pan or a kadhai, until it reaches its smoking point.

Add the mustard seeds, dry red chillies.

Let splutter.

Next add the sliced potatoes, onions to the pan.

Sauté over medium heat.

Once the potatoes start to soften slightly, add the turmeric powder, red chilly powder, salt.

Cook uncovered over medium-low heat.

Stir occasionally until the potatoes turn golden brown and crispy, approximately 15-20 minutes.

Add the mustard seeds, dry red chillies. Let splutter. Next add the sliced potatoes, onions to the pan. Sauté over medium heat. Once the potatoes start to soften slightly, add the turmeric powder, red chilly powder, salt. Cook uncovered over medium-low heat. Stir occasionally until the potatoes turn golden brown and crispy, approximately 15-20 minutes. Serve hot with Dal-Chawal or parathas.

Photograph: Anuradha Tiwari for Rediff

Mustard Rohu Curry

Serves: 3-4



Ingredients

For the marination and frying:

1 kg fresh rohu, washed thoroughly

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tsp Kashmiri red chilly powder

Mustard oil, for deep frying (essential for authentic flavour)

For the mustard paste:

2 whole small bulbs garlic, peeled

3 tsp yellow rai or mustard seeds

1 tsp jeera or cumin seeds

12-15 black peppercorns

4-5 tbsp water

For the gravy and tempering:

1 tsp haldi or turmeric powder

1 tej patta or bay leaf

1 tsp red chilly powder

1 tsp brown dhania or coriander powder

1 tsp methi or fenugreek seeds

2 dried red chillies

1 medium tomato, finely chopped

Salt to taste, about 1 ½ tsp

2 cups water

Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped, for garnish

Method