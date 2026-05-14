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Recipe: Sunita's Karela Kismuri

By SUNITA HARISINGHANI
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 12:39 IST

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"Karela Kismuri is a bitter gourd dish which our Konkani neighbours would make when we were growing up," says Sunita Harisinghani. "My mother Revathi Thimappa Kotian made it regularly and now I make it for my son Hitesh who loves it!"

She promises that even folks who diss karela will see the light and get converted and this recipe will make them fans overnight!

Fried karela is mixed with coconut masala and fried onions... A wonderful combo!

Sunita experiments in the kitchen with dishes from all over and is an expert cook of preparations from her native Mangaluru.

Karela Kismuri

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Ingredients

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

  • 300 gm karela or bitter gourd
  • 3 medium-sized onions, sliced
  • ½ of a fresh coconut, grated
  • 3 Kashmiri red chillies
  • 2 tbsp coriander seeds
  • 3-4 garlic pods
  • Marble-sized piece imli or tamarind
  • Salt to taste, about 1 ½ tsp + 2 tbsp extra for soaking
  • Oil for frying
  • Handful fresh green dhania or coriander leaves or cilantro, chopped

Method

  • Wash the karela and finely chop it.
  • In a bowl, add the karela and 2 tbsp salt and mix well.
    Keep aside let the water from the karela drain
  • Grind the chillies, coriander seeds, garlic, tamarind, coconut in a mixer to make a coarse masala.
    Keep aside.
  • Heat the oil in a kadhai over medium-high heat.
    Once hot, deep fry the onions till translucent and drain from the oil onto a paper towel-lined plate.
    Keep aside.
  • Squeeze the excess water from karela and deep fry in the same oil till crisp and drain from the oil onto a paper towel-lined plate.
    Keep aside.
  • In a bowl add the coconut masala, fried onions, fried karela and toss.
    Garnish with coriander leaves.
  • Serve hot with dal-rice.

Sunita Harisinghani

Sunita Harisinghani lives in Navi Mumbai.

 
SUNITA HARISINGHANI

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