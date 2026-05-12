Recipe: Chef Bali's Watermelon Salad With Avocado Mousse

IMAGE: Chef Parvinder Singh Bali gets playful with avocados. Photograph: Chef Parvinder Singh Bali for Rediff

We continue unveiling a series of exceptional recipes using avocados.

In collaboration with Australian Avocados, Chef Parvinder Singh Bali designed a five-course avocado meal at a recent Mumbai event.

We presented a groovy recipe for an avocado starter last week: Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp.

Today we move onto the salad course. It's elaborate and yum -- Compressed Watermelon with Avocado Mousse, Lime Sour Cream, Microgreens, Caramelised Pecan & Miso Dressing.

A bouquet of flavours and textures, this soph salad promises freshness, creaminess, umami, crunch, sour notes and light sweetness.

Dr Bali is the director of the School for European Pastry and Culinary Arts, Gurugram, and formerly a corporate chef with Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.

Photograph: Chef Parvinder Singh Bali for Rediff

Compressed Watermelon With Avocado Mousse, Lime Sour Cream, Microgreens, Caramelised Pecan And Miso Dressing

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

For the avocado mousse:

3 pieces/chunks avocado

100 gm cream cheese

75 ml lime juice

For the miso dressing:

250 ml sake or Japanese rice wine, available in certain liquor stores

100 ml mirin, available for purchase online

100 gm miso paste, available for purchase online

25ml lime juice

100 gm avocado mayonnaise (please see recipe below)

For the avocado mayonnaise:

100 gm peeled avocado, mashed

10 ml apple cider vinegar

10 ml lemon juice

2 gm onion powder

0.3 gm garlic powder

2 gm salt

30 ml extra virgin olive oil=

For the lime sour cream:

100 ml lime juice

Zest of 3 limes

500 gm sour cream

10 gm xanthan, available for purchase online, optional

For the compressed watermelon:

1 long slice watermelon

10 gm microgreens

10 ml balsamic reduction or glaze , available for purchase online

20 gm caramelised pecans, available for purchase online

10 gm avocado mayonnaise (please see recipe above)

20 ml miso dressing (please see recipe above)

15 gm lime sour cream

3 pieces/chunks avocado

Method

For the avocado mousse:

In a bowl, blend the avocado, lime juice, cream cheese, xanthan gum (a kind of thickener), lime juice until smooth.

For the miso dressing:

In a small saucepan heat the sake with the mirin over medium heat and reduce to half.

Add the miso paste and reduce further.

Mix with the lime juice, avocado mayonnaise until smooth.

For the avocado mayonnaise:

In a bowl, blend the avocado, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, olive oil until smooth.

For the compressed watermelon: