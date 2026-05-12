Recipe: Chef Bali's Watermelon Salad With Avocado Mousse

We continue unveiling a series of exceptional recipes using avocados.
In collaboration with Australian Avocados, Chef Parvinder Singh Bali designed a five-course avocado meal at a recent Mumbai event.
We presented a groovy recipe for an avocado starter last week: Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp.
Today we move onto the salad course. It's elaborate and yum -- Compressed Watermelon with Avocado Mousse, Lime Sour Cream, Microgreens, Caramelised Pecan & Miso Dressing.
A bouquet of flavours and textures, this soph salad promises freshness, creaminess, umami, crunch, sour notes and light sweetness.
Dr Bali is the director of the School for European Pastry and Culinary Arts, Gurugram, and formerly a corporate chef with Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.
Compressed Watermelon With Avocado Mousse, Lime Sour Cream, Microgreens, Caramelised Pecan And Miso Dressing
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients
For the avocado mousse:
- 3 pieces/chunks avocado
- 100 gm cream cheese
- 75 ml lime juice
For the miso dressing:
- 250 ml sake or Japanese rice wine, available in certain liquor stores
- 100 ml mirin, available for purchase online
- 100 gm miso paste, available for purchase online
- 25ml lime juice
- 100 gm avocado mayonnaise (please see recipe below)
For the avocado mayonnaise:
- 100 gm peeled avocado, mashed
- 10 ml apple cider vinegar
- 10 ml lemon juice
- 2 gm onion powder
- 0.3 gm garlic powder
- 2 gm salt
- 30 ml extra virgin olive oil=
For the lime sour cream:
- 100 ml lime juice
- Zest of 3 limes
- 500 gm sour cream
- 10 gm xanthan, available for purchase online, optional
For the compressed watermelon:
- 1 long slice watermelon
- 10 gm microgreens
- 10 ml balsamic reduction or glaze, available for purchase online
- 20 gm caramelised pecans, available for purchase online
- 10 gm avocado mayonnaise (please see recipe above)
- 20 ml miso dressing (please see recipe above)
- 15 gm lime sour cream
- 3 pieces/chunks avocado
Method
For the avocado mousse:
- In a bowl, blend the avocado, lime juice, cream cheese, xanthan gum (a kind of thickener), lime juice until smooth.
For the miso dressing:
- In a small saucepan heat the sake with the mirin over medium heat and reduce to half.
Add the miso paste and reduce further.
Mix with the lime juice, avocado mayonnaise until smooth.
For the avocado mayonnaise:
- In a bowl, blend the avocado, apple cider vinegar, lemon juice, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, olive oil until smooth.
For the compressed watermelon:
- Cut the watermelon into large rectangular chunks.
Toss with the miso dressing and if possible, vacuum pack or store in an air-tight container in the fridge.
Allow to infuse for a few hours or overnight.
- Plate the watermelon and pipe the avocado mayonnaise and the lime sour cream around it.
Drizzle with more miso dressing.
Garnish with the balsamic reduction, caramelised pecans, microgreen.