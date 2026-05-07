Snacking Recipe: Tropical Trail Mix

Why buy it, when you can make your own tropical trail mix to keep in your office drawer or backpack, to tide you over a firece attack of hunger pangs.

This colourful blend contains sweet, chewy pieces of papaya, pineapple, kiwi plus tangy goji berries and has the satisfying crunch of walnuts and pumpkin seeds, with slightly bitter cacao chips for balance.

No cooking involved. Effortless. Healthy.

Photograph: California Walnut for Rediff

Tropical Trail Mix

Servings: 10-12

Ingredients

½ cup dried papaya chunks

½ cup unsweetened dried goji berries

½ cup unsweetened shaved coconut

1 cup unsweetened dried pineapple, cut into chunks

1 cup unsweetened dried kiwi

2 cups walnuts

1 cup toasted, salted pumpkin seeds

1 cup bittersweet cacao chips

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and mi.

Store in an airtight container in a cool, dark, dry place.

It will keep fresh for about one month.

Recipe: Kind courtesy California Walnuts