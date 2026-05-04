Recipe: Chef Bali's Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp

At a special Mumbai event to promote avocados from Australia, sold under the brand Australian Avocados, Chef Parvinder Singh Bali prepared an intriguing five-course meal to display just what you can do -- beyond guacamole! -- with this creamy Aussie fruit, rich in heart-healthy fats.
Dr Bali is the director of the School for European Pastry and Culinary Arts, Gurugram, and formerly a corporate chef with Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.
We bring you the recipes of this meal, course by course.
Today we present a tasty avocado starter.
Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp is an avocado beginning to a meal. The sunny sweetness of mango is married with a diced apple and a buttery avocado, around which a seaweed nori crisp is wrapped. Very snackable!
Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp
Serves: 2-3
Ingredients
For the nori crisp:
- 1-2 nori sheets
- 40 gm sugar
- 60 gm water
- 5 gm togarashi seasoning, a Japanese spice mixture, available for purchase online
For the filling
- 1 large mango, slightly raw, peeled, de-seeded, cubed
- 1 avocado, peeled, de-seeded, cubed
- Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
- ½ tsp lime juice
- 3-4 tbsp sesame tahini
- 1 apple, peeled, cored, cubed
- Microgreens, for garnish, optional
Method
For the nori crisp
- Cut the nori sheets into small rectangular shapes -- 10 pieces from 1 nori sheet.
Keep aside.
- Heat the sugar and the water in a small saucepan over medium heat to make a sugar syrup.
Take off heat.
- Brush each nori sheet with the syrup on both sides and roll up into a cylindrical pipe.
Sprinkle with the togarashi.
Bake on a tray at 120°C for 25 minutes and then take out of the oven and cool.
For the filling
- In a bowl, combine the tahini with lime juice until smooth.
Add in the diced fruits, salt and toss.
- On a serving plate, place the baked nori cylinders and fill with the fruit salad.
Garnish with the microgreens.