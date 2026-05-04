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Recipe: Chef Bali's Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp

By Dr Chef PARVINDER SINGH BALI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 04, 2026 13:01 IST

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At a special Mumbai event to promote avocados from Australia, sold under the brand Australian Avocados, Chef Parvinder Singh Bali prepared an intriguing five-course meal to display just what you can do -- beyond guacamole! -- with this creamy Aussie fruit, rich in heart-healthy fats.

Dr Bali is the director of the School for European Pastry and Culinary Arts, Gurugram, and formerly a corporate chef with Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.

We bring you the recipes of this meal, course by course.

Today we present a tasty avocado starter.

Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp is an avocado beginning to a meal. The sunny sweetness of mango is married with a diced apple and a buttery avocado, around which a seaweed nori crisp is wrapped. Very snackable!

Mango, Apple & Nori Crisp With Australian Avocado

Photograph: Chef Parvinder Singh Bali for Rediff

Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

For the nori crisp:

  • 1-2 nori sheets
  • 40 gm sugar
  • 60 gm water
  • 5 gm togarashi seasoning, a Japanese spice mixture, available for purchase online

For the filling

  • 1 large mango, slightly raw, peeled, de-seeded, cubed
  • 1 avocado, peeled, de-seeded, cubed
  • Salt to taste, about ½ tsp
  • ½ tsp lime juice
  • 3-4 tbsp sesame tahini
  • 1 apple, peeled, cored, cubed
  • Microgreens, for garnish, optional

Method

For the nori crisp

  • Cut the nori sheets into small rectangular shapes -- 10 pieces from 1 nori sheet.
    Keep aside.
  • Heat the sugar and the water in a small saucepan over medium heat to make a sugar syrup.
    Take off heat.
  • Brush each nori sheet with the syrup on both sides and roll up into a cylindrical pipe.
    Sprinkle with the togarashi.
    Bake on a tray at 120°C for 25 minutes and then take out of the oven and cool.

For the filling

  • In a bowl, combine the tahini with lime juice until smooth.
    Add in the diced fruits, salt and toss.
  • On a serving plate, place the baked nori cylinders and fill with the fruit salad.
    Garnish with the microgreens.
 
Dr Chef PARVINDER SINGH BALI

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