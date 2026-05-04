Recipe: Chef Bali's Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp

At a special Mumbai event to promote avocados from Australia, sold under the brand Australian Avocados, Chef Parvinder Singh Bali prepared an intriguing five-course meal to display just what you can do -- beyond guacamole! -- with this creamy Aussie fruit, rich in heart-healthy fats.

Dr Bali is the director of the School for European Pastry and Culinary Arts, Gurugram, and formerly a corporate chef with Oberoi Hotels and Resorts.

We bring you the recipes of this meal, course by course.

Today we present a tasty avocado starter.

Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp is an avocado beginning to a meal. The sunny sweetness of mango is married with a diced apple and a buttery avocado, around which a seaweed nori crisp is wrapped. Very snackable!

Photograph: Chef Parvinder Singh Bali for Rediff

Mango, Apple, Avocado And Nori Crisp

Serves: 2-3

Ingredients

For the nori crisp:

1-2 nori sheets

40 gm sugar

60 gm water

5 gm togarashi seasoning, a Japanese spice mixture, available for purchase online

For the filling

1 large mango, slightly raw, peeled, de-seeded, cubed

1 avocado, peeled, de-seeded, cubed

Salt to taste, about ½ tsp

½ tsp lime juice

3-4 tbsp sesame tahini

1 apple, peeled, cored, cubed

Microgreens, for garnish, optional

Method

For the nori crisp

Cut the nori sheets into small rectangular shapes -- 10 pieces from 1 nori sheet.

Keep aside.

Keep aside. Heat the sugar and the water in a small saucepan over medium heat to make a sugar syrup.

Take off heat.

Take off heat. Brush each nori sheet with the syrup on both sides and roll up into a cylindrical pipe.

Sprinkle with the togarashi.

Bake on a tray at 120°C for 25 minutes and then take out of the oven and cool.

For the filling