Sultry, Spicy Vaani

Bold. Demure. Graceful.

Vaani Kapoor is 'like a dream girl living in a dream world'.

She likes 'winging it (her eyes especially) with a hint of chaos' and reaching new fashion heights both on and off the red carpet.

The Mandala Murders actor has a flamboyant vibe that's hard to miss.

Sensational yet causally cool, her outfits are worth a double like on Instagram.

Trust her to bring in some fun, spice and glam -- along with some breaking of the rules of fashion :) -- when it comes to her wardrobe.

IMAGE: Who needs designer wear to take people's breath away? Vaani just needs a simple strappy top and denims.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Pop up in this stunner and all eyes will be only on you.

IMAGE: She brings sexy back in a white slip dress.

IMAGE: Comfort is a priority but style comes first for Vaani.

IMAGE: Nothing screams 'hot' louder than Vaani dressed in hot pants.