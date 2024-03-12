News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Sultry, Spicy Vaani

Sultry, Spicy Vaani

By REDIFF STYLE
March 12, 2024 08:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Bold. Demure. Graceful.  

Vaani Kapoor is 'like a dream girl living in a dream world'. 

She likes 'winging it (her eyes especially) with a hint of chaos' and reaching new fashion heights both on and off the red carpet. 

The Mandala Murders actor has a flamboyant vibe that's hard to miss. 

Sensational yet causally cool, her outfits are worth a double like on Instagram. 

Trust her to bring in some fun, spice and glam -- along with some breaking of the rules of fashion :) -- when it comes to her wardrobe.  

IMAGE: Who needs designer wear to take people's breath away? Vaani just needs a simple strappy top and denims. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Vaani Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Pop up in this stunner and all eyes will be only on you. 

 

IMAGE: She brings sexy back in a white slip dress.  

 

IMAGE: Comfort is a priority but style comes first for Vaani. 

 

IMAGE: Nothing screams 'hot' louder than Vaani dressed in hot pants. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Will You See Anyone Cuter Than Sakshi Today?
Will You See Anyone Cuter Than Sakshi Today?
Sanaya's Chulbuli Secrets
Sanaya's Chulbuli Secrets
Radhika, The Most Radiant To-Be Bride?
Radhika, The Most Radiant To-Be Bride?
At 39, Modi Knew Ayodhya's Value...
At 39, Modi Knew Ayodhya's Value...
NSA Doval meets Netanyahu to discuss war in Gaza
NSA Doval meets Netanyahu to discuss war in Gaza
EPL PIX: Palmer stars again as Chelsea beat Newcastle
EPL PIX: Palmer stars again as Chelsea beat Newcastle
'Our party expects Modiji will do justice to us'
'Our party expects Modiji will do justice to us'

More like this

Kriti Makes A Knockout Appearance At Miss World

Kriti Makes A Knockout Appearance At Miss World

Dazzling Nita Ambani!

Dazzling Nita Ambani!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances