Sultry, Spicy Vaani

Bold. Demure. Graceful.
Vaani Kapoor is 'like a dream girl living in a dream world'.
She likes 'winging it (her eyes especially) with a hint of chaos' and reaching new fashion heights both on and off the red carpet.
The Mandala Murders actor has a flamboyant vibe that's hard to miss.
Sensational yet causally cool, her outfits are worth a double like on Instagram.
Trust her to bring in some fun, spice and glam -- along with some breaking of the rules of fashion :) -- when it comes to her wardrobe.