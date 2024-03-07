Sanaya's Chulbuli Secrets

For Sanaya Irani, 'every doorway holds a new story waiting to unfold'.

If busily chirping birds are to be believed, the popular actor will be seen in the 14th edition of Rohit Shetty's popular show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Meanwhile, Sanaya has been creating happy fashion moments with her off-duty looks.

IMAGE: Feeling hot? Let a little pink, off-the-shoulder dress cool you down.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sanaya Irani/Instagram

IMAGE: Who doesn't love teeny-weeny lace skirts?

IMAGE: Or tiered maxis?

IMAGE: Wedding or pre-wedding season? Try a gorgeous champagne gold and blush pink lehenga choli.

IMAGE: Alternately, you can always glow in white :)

IMAGE: It's a simple white and yellow affair until you take a look at the funky footwear.

IMAGE: A breezy sari in tie-dye... always a good moment, isn't it?