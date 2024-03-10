News
Kriti Makes A Knockout Appearance At Miss World

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
March 10, 2024 14:02 IST
As the Miss World contest returned to India after 28 years, look who turned up to cheer for the contestants.

Rediff.com’s Hitesh Harisinghani captured them in his camera.

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon looked amazing in a green peplum gown.
She matched it with dazzling emeralds and satiny green heels. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

 

Kriti Sanon

IMAGE: Ladki kamaal ki, akhiyon se goli maare… Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

 

Pooja Hegde

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde, who represented India in Miss Universe 2010 and was the second runner-up, glimmers in rani pink as she turned up to support fellow Mangalorean Sini Shetty.
Sini reached the Top 8 in the Miss World contest.

 

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

IMAGE: Would you believe that it’s barely been three months since Rubina Dilaik gave birth to her twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa?
She made a stunning appearance with her husband, Abhinav Shukla.

 

Manasvi Magmai

IMAGE: Manasvi Magmai, represented India at Miss World 2010, chose to wear a summery red gown.

 

Archana Gautam

IMAGE: It was a bold black and gold evening for Archana Gautam.

 

 

 

Dr Madhu Chopra

IMAGE: Dr Madhu Chopra must have dwelled in nostalgia, remembering her daughter Priyanka Chopra’s fabulous Miss World win in 2000.

 

Sajid Nadiadwala

IMAGE: Sajid Nadiadwala, who produced the Priyanka-Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Anjaana Anjaani, was there as well.

 

Karan Johar

IMAGE: Karan Johar, who counts anchoring amongst his many loves, hosted the event in shiny silver and black.

 

Harbhajan Singh

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh donned a chamkeela jacket too.

 

Ojas Rajani

IMAGE: Make-up artiste Ojas Rajani’s LBD had a stunning, sheer, exaggerated black sleeve.

 

Amruta Fadnavis

IMAGE: Amruta Fadnavis, a vice president at Axis Bank, and wife of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, shone in purple.

 

Victoria Larsen

IMAGE: Miss Supranational Denmark 2024 Victoria Larsen, who was accompanied by Marc Robinson, looked ravishing in gold.
Did you know Victoria’s mother, Nicole Rodrigues, was born in Mumbai and is the founder of the Diva Group of Companies?

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
