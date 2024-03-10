Kriti Makes A Knockout Appearance At Miss World

As the Miss World contest returned to India after 28 years, look who turned up to cheer for the contestants.

Rediff.com’s Hitesh Harisinghani captured them in his camera.

IMAGE: Kriti Sanon looked amazing in a green peplum gown.

She matched it with dazzling emeralds and satiny green heels. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

Photographs: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Ladki kamaal ki, akhiyon se goli maare…

IMAGE: Pooja Hegde, who represented India in Miss Universe 2010 and was the second runner-up, glimmers in rani pink as she turned up to support fellow Mangalorean Sini Shetty.

Sini reached the Top 8 in the Miss World contest.

IMAGE: Would you believe that it’s barely been three months since Rubina Dilaik gave birth to her twin daughters, Jeeva and Edhaa?

She made a stunning appearance with her husband, Abhinav Shukla.

IMAGE: Manasvi Magmai, represented India at Miss World 2010, chose to wear a summery red gown.

IMAGE: It was a bold black and gold evening for Archana Gautam.

IMAGE: Dr Madhu Chopra must have dwelled in nostalgia, remembering her daughter Priyanka Chopra’s fabulous Miss World win in 2000.

IMAGE: Sajid Nadiadwala, who produced the Priyanka-Ranbir Kapoor starrer, Anjaana Anjaani, was there as well.

IMAGE: Karan Johar, who counts anchoring amongst his many loves, hosted the event in shiny silver and black.

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh donned a chamkeela jacket too.

IMAGE: Make-up artiste Ojas Rajani’s LBD had a stunning, sheer, exaggerated black sleeve.

IMAGE: Amruta Fadnavis, a vice president at Axis Bank, and wife of Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, shone in purple.

IMAGE: Miss Supranational Denmark 2024 Victoria Larsen, who was accompanied by Marc Robinson, looked ravishing in gold.

Did you know Victoria’s mother, Nicole Rodrigues, was born in Mumbai and is the founder of the Diva Group of Companies?