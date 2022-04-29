News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Shanaya Dazzles In Gold

Shanaya Dazzles In Gold

By Rediff Get Ahead
April 29, 2022 09:43 IST
Please click on the images for the best celeb styles this week.

IMAGE: Ananya Panday was a diva in white.
She rounded off the look with a metallic choker and her hair styled in a bob.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor's gold ensemble is perfect to dance the night away.
Wearing her hair in soft curls, she opted for minimal make up and accessories.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mira Kapoor's blue and black ensemble was classy and elegant.
Styling the look with hoops on her ears, she wore her smile as an accessory.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Karishma Kapoor impressed in a monochromatic dress.
She added some drama with red lips and slicked back hair.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nora Fatehi looked effortless in a light green buttoned-up dress, paired with a cute handbag and matching heels.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Manushi Chhillar breathes fresh air into summer dressing with these casual-chic separates.
She teamed her pastel green trousers, a white shirt and a black T-shirt.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

 

 
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
