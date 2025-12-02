Malaika, Sunny Turn The Runway Red Hot

Malaika Arora and Sunny Leone understood that the assignment wasn't just to ‘look amazing’ (which they did). They were lending their star power to something that genuinely matters.

There are words that -- despite multiple efforts over the decades -- are still not a comfortable part of our everyday language.

While sexually-oriented cuss words are thrown around freely, there is still that hesitation when it comes to words like condom. Or safe sex.

Condom manufacturer Manforce, which has been in the business since 2007, decided to go all out with a fashion show. Featuring outfits created by Designer Ashley Rebello, the show highlighted both style and social responsibility.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashley Rebello/Instagram

Malaika Arora commanded attention in crimson, wearing a fitted dress with architectural details and an oversized cape that transformed her runway walk into pure theatre.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashley Rebello/Instagram

Her outfit balanced edge with elegance, reminding everyone why she continues setting trends well into her fifties.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manforce

Then Sunny Leone hit the runway in black with metallic accents and sharp lines that spelled confidence.

IMAGE: Notice those imaginative embellishments on her skirt? Photograph: Kind courtesy Manforce

Her presence helped amplify the evening's core mission -- making HIV awareness (the show was held on World AIDS Day) conversations accessible and engaging for mainstream audiences.

IMAGE: Yup, you guessed right. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manforce

Both women understood that the assignment wasn't just to ‘look amazing’ (which they did). They were lending their star power to something that genuinely matters.

IMAGE: Photograph: Kind courtesy Ashley Rebello/Instagram

By the time everyone headed home, the show had made HIV awareness trend without feeling forced or performative.

The clothes were stunning, the celebrities brought their A-game, and somewhere in all that glamour, an important message was sent.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff