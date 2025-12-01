Wedding Planning Hacks From A Bride-To-Be

'Everyone dreams of this big, Pinterest-perfect wedding but if you don't have a budget in place, things get out of hand fast.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Simoni Gaglani

Weddings today are not just events, they are full-blown productions. Between Instagram aesthetics, Pinterest pressure, relatives with opinions and budgets that magically stretch themselves, brides often find themselves overwhelmed long before the pheras begin.

But that's not the route Simoni Gaglani, a Mumbai-based 26 year old who is getting married in less than three months, wants to take. She's planning a wedding that looks luxe, feels personal and still stays firmly within budget -- without losing her mind or her sense of humour along the way.

In a candid chat with Rediff's Rishika Shah, Simoni break down the smart hacks, bargain finds and stress-busting strategies that have helped her plan the wedding of her dreams without falling for unnecessary trends or blowing up her savings.

"I know budgeting doesn't sound exciting," she admits, "but trust me, it's a total game-changer. Everyone dreams of this big, Pinterest-perfect wedding but if you don't have a budget in place, things get out of hand so fast."

What follows is an honest, helpful guide from a bride who's in the thick of it, figuring it all out in real time.

3 tips for every bride-to-be

Simoni's first wedding planning mantra: Stay happy.

"If the couple is happy, everyone around them is going to have fun too. During my engagement, the happier we were, the happier everyone else was."

Her second tip: Don't do it alone.

"We want everything perfect, the decor, the flow, every tiny detail, but that's too much for one person. Sit down with your fiance and get him involved. It's your wedding, not just yours to handle."

Her final rule: Start early.

"Especially with outfits. Don't wait for new collections or trends. Have everything ready at least a month or two before the wedding. Once your jewellery and accessories are sorted, you can actually enjoy yourself."

That goes for skincare too. "Even five minutes a day makes a difference. Start early. Stay calm and keep smiling; that's the real glow up."

Splurge where it counts, save where it doesn't

Simoni and her fiance have their priorities -- for her, it's the decor and venue; for him, the food and the baraat. "The dholwala, the music, the vibe... that was his non-negotiable," she says.

But they saved smartly elsewhere. "I haven't spent on grand entries, fireworks or trendy 'experiential' moments. We also cut down our guest list. If someone didn't feel close, we haven't included them. We'd rather spend that money on making the experience special for the people who are there."

The under-rated vendors

Simoni also discovered a handful of underrated vendors who, she says, were "total lifesavers".

Her makeup artist, Heena Soni, has barely 1,000 Instagram followers but delivered "flawless, budget-friendly work" for the engagement; Simoni plans to use her for the wedding as well.

For the haldi jewellery, she has chosen 7ColorEyes, who have customised pieces for Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 instead of the usual Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

For the kaliras and wedding jewellery, she skipped Instagram and went straight to Bhuleshwar market (south Mumbai), where "you get Kiara-style kaliras for Rs 1,000 to 2,000."

Her wedding lehenga is custom made by Mosata and, even though it's her most expensive outfit, it is still within budget.

For other outfit shopping she swears by Santa Cruz (northwest Mumbai), calling it the "Chandni Chowk of Bombay".

For her trousseau, Bhoomi Plaza in Dadar (north central Mumbai) became her go-to.

Rent, repurpose, repeat

Simoni's bridal wardrobe is a mix of rental finds, DIY designs and family heirlooms.

"I've rented my haldi outfit from Kiki by Ishita Agarwal; it's stunning and budget-friendly. My mehendi outfit is made from scratch using fabric from Bhuleshwar market. There's no better hack -- pick your fabric, show your tailor a Pinterest pic and get it customised at a fraction of the price."

She has even repurposed her mom's saris for smaller events. "It feels special to be able to wear something of hers on such an important day."

Amazing decor, without overspending

Decor, she admits, "eats up a big chunk of the budget", but she has found clever ways around it.

Her number one trick? "Always give your decorator a slightly smaller budget than what you've planned. If it's Rs 5 lakh, tell them Rs 4 lakhs. That way you won't fall for something over budget."

She has added personal touches like custom petal cones, printed pillows and entry boards... "small details that look warm and unique without costing much."

Her focus has been on impact, not excess. "For my sangeet, I have invested in a good stage where everyone can dance and I've saved on fancy bar lighting. People remember the fun, not the flowers."

Venue hunt

"The most important thing when choosing a venue is the guest list," Simoni insists. "People say 300-400 guests without actually listing names and end up with the wrong sized venue."

She also believes you should always see the space before deciding. "One venue I loved online didn't feel right in person. The one I finally chose was actually one I'd rejected earlier online but when I walked in, I just knew."

When it came to negotiations, she was fearless. "Before visiting, I'd collect rates from 10 to 15 venues. If someone said Rs 20 lakh minimum, I'd start with Rs 10 lakhs. Even if they drop to Rs 19 lakhs, that's Rs 1 lakh saved!"

Her tip: "Don't just bargain for price, bargain for value. If they offer 15 dishes at Rs 2,500 per plate, ask for 20 and settle for Rs 1,800. You get more without paying more."

Photograph: Kind courtesy Simoni Gaglani

Planning tools

While many brides rely on fancy planning apps, Simoni swears by good old Excel and WhatsApp.

"We have made a group called 'Roka and Onwards'. Every single payment, even Rs 100, goes there so both of us know what is spent."

Excel is used for tracking expenses, guest lists and room allocations. "We have shared excel sheets with family so everyone knows their responsibilities. It makes everything so organised and stress-free."

Skipping the unnecessary

Simoni has refused to spend on trends that didn't feel like her.

"Colour sky shots for varmala? Not worth Rs 60,000.

"SFX, foam, fireworks? No.

"Grand entries, celebrity hosts -- all skipped. We want something personal, not a show."

She has also ignored outfit fads. "Every event now has a 'look' -- corset blouse, triple dupattas -- I didn't want to do things just because they are trending."

And she has ditched guest souvenirs. "Most people forget them or throw them away. I’d rather use that money on experiences."

Balancing family expectations

In India, she says, weddings are a family affair and that can complicate budgets.

"We asked both families to tell us their non-negotiables, the things that mattered most and we made those happen. But we also explained, respectfully, that the rest needed to stay in our control so we could manage costs."

The open communication worked wonders. "Our parents felt heard and we still got to plan the wedding our way."

If money was unlimited...

"If I had an unlimited budget, I'd spend on guest experiences," Simoni says. "For the haldi ceremony, I'd throw a pool party. For the wedding, a small celebration by the beach or the mountains. And I'd love to give meaningful gifts to everyone who helped us."

But even with more money, she says, her focus wouldn't change. "It would still be about joy, intimacy and emotion, not extravagance."

Finally, Simoni says, "pend on what truly matters and save where it doesn't. You can plan a beautiful wedding without overspending if you're intentional about it. Most important, stay happy. The happiest bride is always the prettiest bride."