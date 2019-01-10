Ranveer is on the Tinkle cover

Last updated on: January 10, 2019 13:09 IST

Tinkle Comics featured Ranveer Singh on their cover with Suppandi and Shikari Shambu.

IMAGE: Suppandi, Shikari Shambu, Ranveer Singh and Tantri the Mantri on the cover of Tinkle. Photograph: Courtesy Tinkle/Instagram

Ranveer Singh just lived his childhood dream! After growing up reading Tinkle Comics, the actor got to grace the cover with Suppandi and Shikari Shambu trying to get a selfie with him.

An excited Ranveer uploaded the cover on Instagram and captioned it: 'I have to pinch myself to see if I'm dreaming. This is one of the fondest memories from my childhood.

'I grew up reading Tinkle Comics. Can't believe I'm on the cover with SUPPANDI AND SHIKARI SHAMBU!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I mean ....... I can’t even....'

The mag also features a exclusive Ranveer Singh comic, which features his adventures with Tinkle toons.

A day before the cover was launched, Tinkle ran a post on their Instagram page, asking readers to guess who would feature on their January cover.

'Who are the Tinkle toons vying to get a selfie with?' they questioned. 'Find out in Tinkle's second January issue, hitting stands on the Jan 15th, 2019! Hint: He's a "Simba-lly" fantastic actor!'

The mag also features an exclusive interview with the newly married heart-throb.