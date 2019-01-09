The cancer that Rakesh Roshan is battling

Last updated on: January 09, 2019 10:48 IST

IMAGE: Rakesh Roshan with (left) daughter Sunaina and (right) wife Pinkie. Photograph: Courtesy Pinkie Roshan/Instagram

Rakesh Roshan got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago.

Sharing the news of his father's diagnosis, Hrithik Roshan wrote on Instagram: 'Got diagnosed with early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat a few weeks ago, but he is in full spirits today as he proceeds to battle it.

'As a family we are fortunate and blessed to have a leader like him. Love you dad.'

Hrithik also added that his father didn't miss gym on the day of the surgery too.

'Asked my dad for a picture this morning. Knew he wouldn't miss gym on surgery day. He is probably the strongest man I know.'

Squamous cell carcinoma of the throat

MD Anderson Cancer Centre says that 'most throat cancers are squamous cell carcinomas.' This means that they develop in the squamous cells that line the throat.

According to MedicineNet, 'squamous cell carcinoma of the throat is an uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells of the lining of the throat. The throat consists of the pharynx (the upper part behind the tongue) and the larynx (the voice box). It is the most common type of throat cancer.

Causes

'People who smoke, especially those who drink alcohol, are at the most at risk for developing throat cancer,' writes MD Anderson Centre.

Also 'men are up to five times more likely to get cancer of the throat than women, and most of the cases occur over the age of 65.'

Symptoms

MD Anderson Centre adds that throat cancer symptoms vary from person to person. According to them, the early signs of throat cancer may include:

Hoarseness or other change in the voice

Difficulty swallowing or the feeling that something is caught in the throat

Persistent sore throat

Ear pain

Lump in the neck

Cough

Breathing problems

Unexplained weight loss

These symptoms do not always mean you have throat cancer. However, it is important to discuss them with your doctor, since they may signal other health problems.