Meet Malaika's fabulous yoga buddy

Last updated on: January 08, 2019 08:10 IST

Malaika's newest student is in awe of the model's passion for fitness.

We have already told you how Malaika Arora is a fitness freak.

The model turned actor who experiments with yoga, pilates and meditation has inspired many to prioritise health.

Her latest admirer and yoga buddy is Akansha Ranjan who is equally fit and fabulous.

Check out these pictures from her workout.

IMAGE: Malaika and Akansha strike the perfect boat pose. Photograph: Kind courtesy Akansha Ranjan/Instagram

Akansha who is training with Malaika at Diva Yoga, a new age wellness centre.

Here she is seen with Sarvesh Shashi, yoga trainer and CEO, Diva Yoga.

The aerial yoga class comes with its own set of challenges, she says.

This headstand with hands folded takes tremendous practice and Akansha is thankful to her gurus for helping her perfect it.

In the past Akansha has also trained with the tough pilates instructor Yasmin Karachiwala. So now you know where she gets that dedication from!