5 things about Sreesanth that has nothing to do with cricket

Last updated on: January 11, 2019 08:41 IST

Did you know that Sreesanth started a music band to promote young talent?

Shanthakumaran Sreesanth may have shot to fame as an international cricketer, but there is another side to the former sportsperson.

Love him, hate him, he's an entertainer of a different kind and a go-getter who refuses to take NO for an answer.

Here are some things about Sreesanth that has nothing to do with cricket.

1. He's a serial entrepreneur

IMAGE: Sreesanth, the entrepreneur. Photograph: PTI Photo

Not many know that Sreesanth has been part of more than one business venture.

He started the music band S36 to promote young talent. The group also performed at some Twenty20 matches.

The venture is now managed by his brother Dipu Santh.

He also started a restaurant in Kerala which was followed by reports of him suggesting to start a brand in his name that would sell and promote spices of Kerala across India and internationally.

Both ideas tanked and the businesses failed to take off.

2. He's a fitness freak

IMAGE: Sreesanth flaunts his muscles. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreesanth/Instagram

There maybe a life ban on him, but that hasn't stopped the 35 year-old to stop going to the gym or ignore his fitness.

On his Instagram, he often posts videos of him trying new fitness tricks and motivating youngsters to focus on their fitness and work on their bodies.

On Bigg Boss 12, too, he had formed a mini fitness club with fellow contestants Shivashish Mishra, Jasleen Matharu and Karanvir Bohra.

3. He's an all round entertainer

IMAGE: Sreesanth in a still from the Malayalam film Team 5.



In several of his interviews, Sreesanth has mentioned that if he'd not been a cricketer, he'd have pursued dancing professionally.

The Michael Jackson fan has been part of the reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa.

While he may have unceremoniously quit the show, Sree's dancing skills cannot be ignored.

Besides dancing, Sree calls himself an entertainer and has also acted in two films -- Team 5 (Malayalam) and Aksar 2 (Hindi).

He'll be seen in the film Cabaret produced by Pooja Bhatt.

4. He tried to be a politician

IMAGE: Sreesanth campaigns ahead of Kerala Assembly elections. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreesanth/Facebook

In 2016, Sreesanth tried his hand at politics.

When most of Kerala was chanting anti-BJP slogans and booing Narendra Modi with Po Mone Modi, Sreesanth chose to go against the tide.

He joined the Bhartiya Janata Party and contested for Kerala Assembly elections from Thiruvananthapuram, the state's capital.

He said he wanted to be the best politician in Kerala, but lost to VS Sivakumar of Congress by a margin of 11,710 votes.

5. He's a style icon

IMAGE: His style has evolved tremendously over the years. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sreesanth/Instagram

Over the years, we've seen Sreesanth transform into a style icon.

From his old Tere Naam-inspired hairstyle to his new slick and dapper ways, Sreesanth knows how to stay relevant.

He knows how to dress for the occasion and is often seen sharing tips on how to look smart and appealing.

No wonder he was considered one of the best dressed contestants on Bigg Boss 12.