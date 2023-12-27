Dressing For A Wedding? Take Tips From These Celebs

The wedding season is in full swing and if you want to glow as a bridesmaid at your BFF's marriage, these models have some dazzling inspiration to offer.

IMAGE: Reha Sukheja wears a lovely white lehenga with intricate gold embroidery and steals the show in a backless choli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Reha Sukheja/Instagram

IMAGE: Shweta Dolli goes traditional and wears the Marathi nauvari (nine yard sari), complete with the nath (nose ring).

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Dolli/Instagram

IMAGE: Manasi Moghe Sharma glistens in silver from head-to-toe.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Moghe Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: If pink is your vibe, then Aishwarya Sushmita's sari will up the glam quotient at every party you attend.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

IMAGE: Nisha Yadav lets the accessories do the talking as she pairs her sari with a black corset.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nisha Yadav/Instagram