Rediff.com  » Getahead » Dressing For A Wedding? Take Tips From These Celebs

Dressing For A Wedding? Take Tips From These Celebs

By REDIFF STYLE
December 27, 2023 13:22 IST
The wedding season is in full swing and if you want to glow as a bridesmaid at your BFF's marriage, these models have some dazzling inspiration to offer.

IMAGE: Reha Sukheja wears a lovely white lehenga with intricate gold embroidery and steals the show in a backless choli.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Reha Sukheja/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shweta Dolli goes traditional and wears the Marathi nauvari (nine yard sari), complete with the nath (nose ring).
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shweta Dolli/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Manasi Moghe Sharma glistens in silver from head-to-toe.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Moghe Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: If pink is your vibe, then Aishwarya Sushmita's sari will up the glam quotient at every party you attend. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Sushmita/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Nisha Yadav lets the accessories do the talking as she pairs her sari with a black corset.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nisha Yadav/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Like the sweet smell of mogras lingering in the air, Nicole Faria Powar showcases her charm in an ivory lehenga.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Nicole Faria Powar/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
