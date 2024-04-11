Sonam's Candid Confessions...

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com finds out what Sonam and Anil Kapoor adore about their better halves.

All Photographs and Videos: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: An excited Sonam Kapoor stepped on stage with dad Anil Kapoor, who matched her vibe.

Do you know Anil Kapoor's wife Sunita still pays the bills at their home?

Earlier she did it to 'share the load', but now she does it for 'revenge', joked the actor at Ariel India's latest event.

Anil was joined by elder daughter Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who revealed that son Vayu was being taken care by his dad Anand Ahuja while she was at the event.

Sonam, who can turn even the most basic media interaction into a glamorous affair, had all eyes glued on her as she showed up in a pretty, summery dress while her father embraced the power of military green.

Anil and Sonam waxed eloquent about how their respective spouses, Sunita and Anand, support them in their journey, sharing interesting anecdotes from their lives.

Anil answered the question his fans have been asking for years: His jawani ka raaz (the secret of his youth) at the age of 67.

He also had interesting advice on how one could remain happy and live longer.

For those of you who don't know, Anil and Sunita have been together for 50 years now.

And there's something that the two do to keep their relationship going.

Watch the video to find out what their secret is.

It not just a partner's physical load that one needs to share, says Anil; you have to be there for them emotionally as well, he underlines and explains why.

Sonam revealed that her parents have been very 'open-minded' and enjoy a 'true partnership'.

She remembered the time when her dad became a 'stereotypical caregiver' and how that shaped her views when she began looking for someone who would partner her through life.

Some more glimpses from the event:

IMAGE: Sonam couldn't stop smiling as her husband held Vayu's tee shirt.

IMAGE: Like father, like daughter... Sonam and Anil lit the stage with their presence.

IMAGE: Before leaving, Anil Kapoor chatted with one of the security guards.