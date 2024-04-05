10 Signs You Are Dating A Green Flag

A partner who remembers the details of your life -- from your favourite pizza toppings to important dates and events -- shows that s/he genuinely cares about you and your happiness, says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack, an online dating app.

In a world where red flags are the talk of the hour, where everyone is busy looking for warning signs that indicate potential trouble ahead, let's take a diversion and look at the positives or the 'green flags'.

For a change, let's indulge in focusing on those delightful, reassuring signals that suggest 'this is the one'.

Here are 10 signs to look out for in a relationship that suggest your partner is an absolute green flag.

1. Compassion and kindness

Money, riches, good looks, even a stellar personality -- everything is easy to find in today's day and age. But a person with compassion and kindness is not a common sight.

A partner who can understand and share the feelings of another human being, who can empathise with your happiness and sorrow, who offers comfort when needed and, above all, is kind even on rough days, is someone worth holding on to.

2. They are not afraid to say sorry

No relationship exists is without a fair amount of conflict but how a couple resolves them is what sets the tone of the relationship.

A person who isn't afraid to apologise when they are wrong is a rare gem. It's a solid green flag indicator.

Setting aside one's ego and apologising is tougher than it sounds.

Focus on how your partner acts when they are in the wrong. Do they deflect or do they admit their mistake?

When a partner takes time to reflect on their actions and accepts responsibility, it's a sign of mutual respect.

3. They make you feel safe

Your relationship has to be your safe space. But finding a partner who makes you feel safe and secure in your relationship isn't always easy.

If your partner creates an environment where you can be your authentic self without fear of judgment or harm, consider yourself lucky -- it's a rare gem to find.

Feeling safe in a relationship is much more than just physical safety; it's about feeling emotionally secure and knowing without a doubt that your partner has your back, no matter what life throws your way.

4. Support

Imagine having a partner who's your biggest cheerleader, your rock through thick and thin.

They stand by you, offering encouragement, a helping hand and a sturdy shoulder to lean on when things get rough.

They help you be the best version of yourself. That is a green flag partner. Or should we call them a whole green forest?

Navigating life, the ups and downs and the bumpy roads, is easier when there is someone who will catch you if you fall.

5. Attention to detail

If your partner pays attention to detail, you are dating a green flag. It shows thoughtfulness and consideration.

A partner who notices and remembers the details of your life -- from your favourite pizza toppings to important dates and events -- shows that they genuinely care about you and your happiness.

These small gestures of mindfulness create a deeper bond and a happier relationship.

6. Healthy boundaries

In a relationship, boundaries are equivalent to having your own rulebook; you get to let the other person know what is okay and what isn't.

It can be physical boundaries, emotional boundaries and even financial boundaries.

A partner who respects these boundaries instead of seeing them as hindrances is a green flag. They have higher emotional intelligence and clearly want to ensure that your needs and preferences are heard loud and clear.

7. Effective communication

Communication is the secret ingredient of a healthy green flag relationship; it's what makes everything come together just right.

If your partner is a communication wizard, you have hit the jackpot!

They don't just listen; they actively listen with little nods and expressions cheering you all along.

They will never leave you wondering what's on their mind -- clear, open and honest communication is their style.

Hanging on to a conflict? No, not when you are dating a green flag. They're all about finding solutions and smoothing things over like pros.

8. Shared values

Opposites attract but too many differences can disrupt the relationship's bliss.

It is always considered best to find a partner with shared values and goals for a sense of alignment and unity in the relationship.

A partner who shares your core beliefs, interests and aspirations is a green flag.

With them, instead of trying to get on the same page, you can collaborate and work toward a future that reflects your shared vision and values.

9. Trustworthy

Trust is like a cozy blanket; it gives you warmth and a sense of security.

Now, imagine having a trustworthy partner.

Life can be so easy when spent with a partner who never makes room for doubt and speculation.

Your partner is a green flag if they are transparent about their actions and intentions and prioritise honesty.

10. Future talks

If a partner is not shy about making plans, not just about the near future but even about five years down the line, they are in it for the long haul; that, my dear, is a definite green flag.

It is an affirmation that they cherish you and plan on sticking by you.