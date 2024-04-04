How A Cycle Brought This Couple Together

Like two wheels of a cycle moving in tandem, Danielle Flanagan and Shawn Samuel are building a beautiful life together.

Remember that person you always saw around you? You never really talked but there was a certain sense of comfort that came from them.

It was like that for Dan and me.

We were always socially connected on various mediums, but had never had a conversation as such.

Danielle Flanagan and I stayed in the same area. We went to the same church.

I knew her as this pretty girl who sang in the choir. We'd exchange a hello every Sunday.

Strangely, it was the lockdown that saw the beginning of our love story.

Cycling, then, had become a 'thing'.

I saw Dan's story on Instagram with a cycle and, for the first time ever, I dropped her a text stating, 'Oh, even you cycle?'

She replied, 'I do. But this is not in Goregaon (north west Mumbai). I don't have a cycle at home, else I would.'

I still remember the date -- September 14, 2021 -- when I decided I would get her a cycle and we would go cycling together. Two days, later I managed it. We began to see each other every day and, instead of becoming fonder of cycling, we became fond of each other.

After cycling, we would go up to the terrace of either of our buildings and sit and talk for at least an hour, relaxing in the cool breeze.

At that time, we never knew that our love for cycling would bring us together forever.

A simple, delightful relationship developed between us and, after six months, I asked her to be my girlfriend.

That's when I learnt that she had just been waiting since a long time for me to ask :)

As time passed, we realised it was not just each other's company that we enjoyed -- we also loved spending time with our families and friends.

When we could not see each other for a day, it felt like we had lost 24 hours. But more than that, it was the understanding, the friendship, the trust and that feeling that this person is the one.

I knew I wanted her in my life forever.

I have never been more nervous than I was when I went to her home to ask her parents' permission to marry her.

They were happy and gave us the go-ahead.

We were engaged on January 8, 2022, and married on December 17 of the same year; it was the most beautiful day of my life.

Today, I can't imagine a moment when she is not part of my life.

We love spending time with each other and make sure we have movie nights at home.

She makes really good food. I really enjoy what she cooks as do my colleagues at work :)

We share some really amazing moments. Everything with her in it is special and I really am blessed to have her in my life!

