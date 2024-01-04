Bold, Unapologetic Meera Chopra

Meera Chopra's wardrobe will keep you entertained with its deep necks, ab-baring cropped tops and red-hot pants.

The actor -- last seen in Safed, which premiered on OTT on December 29 -- can give off gangster vibes in a sari, smolder when she is wearing her most sushil lehenga and raise the temperature in party separates.

She is that kind of fashionista on whom you can throw a bedsheet; she will still carry it off with aplomb.

IMAGE: Meera gives off an extra dose of oomph in an off-the-shoulder gown that proves skin will always remain in.

Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

IMAGE: Oo la la! The beauty decked out in blooms.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Meera Chopra/Instagram

IMAGE: Don't we all love our ganjis?

IMAGE: It's not just her style that's worth copying, it's her 'perfect pout' as well.

IMAGE: When in Goa, she opts for versatile denim pants but adds a chic touch with the white cropped top and yellow nails.

IMAGE: Halter necks are her go-to staple during holidays.

IMAGE: She wears her best accessory, her smile, with the powder pink sari.

IMAGE: Quirky, cool and totally summer friendly.

IMAGE: Inspired by the OG, Amitabh Bachchan.

IMAGE: When Meera is around, you'll never be short of fashion inspiration.

IMAGE: She certainly loves going desi.

