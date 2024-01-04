News
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Bold, Unapologetic Meera Chopra

Bold, Unapologetic Meera Chopra

By REDIFF STYLE
January 04, 2024 09:55 IST
Meera Chopra's wardrobe will keep you entertained with its deep necks, ab-baring cropped tops and red-hot pants.  

The actor -- last seen in Safed, which premiered on OTT on December 29 -- can give off gangster vibes in a sari, smolder when she is wearing her most sushil lehenga and raise the temperature in party separates.     

She is that kind of fashionista on whom you can throw a bedsheet; she will still carry it off with aplomb. 

IMAGE: Meera gives off an extra dose of oomph in an off-the-shoulder gown that proves skin will always remain in. 
Photograph: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images 

 

IMAGE: Oo la la! The beauty decked out in blooms. 
Photographs: Kind courtesy Meera Chopra/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Don't we all love our ganjis?

 

IMAGE: It's not just her style that's worth copying, it's her 'perfect pout' as well.

 

IMAGE: When in Goa, she opts for versatile denim pants but adds a chic touch with the white cropped top and yellow nails. 

 

IMAGE: Halter necks are her go-to staple during holidays. 

 

IMAGE: She wears her best accessory, her smile, with the powder pink sari. 

 

IMAGE: Quirky, cool and totally summer friendly.  

 

IMAGE: Inspired by the OG, Amitabh Bachchan. 

 

IMAGE: When Meera is around, you'll never be short of fashion inspiration. 

 

IMAGE: She certainly loves going desi

REDIFF STYLE
