HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » Sonakshi-Zaheer Were Hanging Out With...

Sonakshi-Zaheer Were Hanging Out With...

By REDIFF STYLE
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 15, 2025 19:04 IST

x

For 35 years, Vikram Phadnis has worked his magic both on and off the runway.

He has dressed film stars, style icons and brides in his signature glamour.

His latest fashion show wasn't just a celebration of fashion; it also celebrated his legacy and hard work over the years.

As these lovely couples graced the ramp and the audience, they added a touch of romance to the designer's grand milestone.

Couples at Vikram Phadnis show

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Lovebirds Sonakshi Singh and Zaheer Iqbal looked like newly-weds in their ethnic outfits.

 

Couples at Vikram Phadnis show

Suzanne in a printed dress and Arslan Goni in a sheer shirt were at their cocktail best.

 

Couples at Vikram Phadnis show

Actors Samir Soni and Neelam, dressed in black and gold respectively, were picture-perfect.

 

Couples at Vikram Phadnis show

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan looked made-for-each-other in couture wear.

 

Couples at Vikram Phadnis show

Suniel Shetty and Mana twinned in black.

 

Couples at Vikram Phadnis show

Genelia Deshmukh brought fun and florals to the red carpet as she posed with hubby, Riteish, and Arpita Khan.

 

Couples at Vikram Phadnis show

Atul Agnihotri and his wife, Alvira Khan chose black for the evening.

 

Couples at Vikram Phadnis show

Zahid Khan and his wife, Malaika Parekh, came in to cheer for the designer.

 

Couples at Vikram Phadnis show

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan dazzled in their showstealing ensembles.

 

Couples at Vikram Phadnis show

Designer Vikram posed with Queenie Singh, who wore a sequinned black sari. 

REDIFF STYLE
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Salman Finally Returns To The Ramp For...
Salman Finally Returns To The Ramp For...
Kriti, Sushmita, Dia Give Wedding Season Inspo
Kriti, Sushmita, Dia Give Wedding Season Inspo
What Were Taapsee, Shalini, Alizeh Celebrating?
What Were Taapsee, Shalini, Alizeh Celebrating?
You Won't Believe How Much Nita Ambani's Purse Costs!
You Won't Believe How Much Nita Ambani's Purse Costs!
Don't Miss! Aneet's Cute Runway Debut
Don't Miss! Aneet's Cute Runway Debut

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What Men Pay For Haircuts Across The World

webstory image 2

Fruit Kheer: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

India's 10 Richest YouTubers

VIDEOS

Zareen Khan Looks Stunning in Traditional Saree at Diwali Bash1:04

Zareen Khan Looks Stunning in Traditional Saree at Diwali...

When Comfort Meets Style: Daisy Shah's Casual Look in Mumbai0:45

When Comfort Meets Style: Daisy Shah's Casual Look in Mumbai

Urvashi Rautela Turns Up the Heat in a Fiery Red Ensemble1:48

Urvashi Rautela Turns Up the Heat in a Fiery Red Ensemble

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO