Sonakshi-Zaheer Were Hanging Out With...

For 35 years, Vikram Phadnis has worked his magic both on and off the runway.

He has dressed film stars, style icons and brides in his signature glamour.

His latest fashion show wasn't just a celebration of fashion; it also celebrated his legacy and hard work over the years.

As these lovely couples graced the ramp and the audience, they added a touch of romance to the designer's grand milestone.

All photographs: Panna Bandekar

Lovebirds Sonakshi Singh and Zaheer Iqbal looked like newly-weds in their ethnic outfits.

Suzanne in a printed dress and Arslan Goni in a sheer shirt were at their cocktail best.

Actors Samir Soni and Neelam, dressed in black and gold respectively, were picture-perfect.

Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan looked made-for-each-other in couture wear.

Suniel Shetty and Mana twinned in black.

Genelia Deshmukh brought fun and florals to the red carpet as she posed with hubby, Riteish, and Arpita Khan.

Atul Agnihotri and his wife, Alvira Khan chose black for the evening.

Zahid Khan and his wife, Malaika Parekh, came in to cheer for the designer.

Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan dazzled in their showstealing ensembles.

Designer Vikram posed with Queenie Singh, who wore a sequinned black sari.