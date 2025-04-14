Sonakshi, Zaheer Get Lovey-Dovey

The Bombay Times Fashion Week had an interesting line-up of celebrities gracing the runway.

While it showcased a medley of striking outfits, it wasn’t merely about aesthetics; it highlighted how fashion serves as a vibrant platform for cultural expression and innovation.

Which celeb do you think had the most impactful presence?

IMAGE: Hina Khan, who has been bravely fighting stage 3 breast cancer, was the showstopper for Kiaayo's Oorja collection. Photographs: Kind courtesy Panna Bandekar

She stumbled twice but kept smiling and walked on.

Video: ANI

IMAGE: Gauahar Khan's bold Indo-western outfit was designed by PADM by Roopa.

IMAGE: N atasa Stankovic walked for House of Muskan in a theatrical black gown .

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor showed just how glamorous a mermaid bridal lehenga could be; the head-turning outfit was designed by Shyamal & Bhumika .

IMAGE: Gautami Kapoor's killer heels and ultra-mod handbag matched the fiery mood of her outfit.

IMAGE: Sanjana Sanghi radiated confidence and charm with this printed lehenga by The Story Brand.

IMAGE: Zaheer Iqbal gave wife Sonakshi Sinha a sweet kiss; the lovebirds were showstoppers for Aynaa World .

IMAGE: Shantanu Maheshwari and Avneet Kaur upped the cool quotient in their breezy attires by Inhale Exhale.

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES