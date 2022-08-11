Adorable! Anshula, Arjun's Twinning Moment

It's fun to twin with your sibling. And B-Town knows that.

On Raksha Bandhan, we bring you Bollywood brothers and sisters who love a matching moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram

We begin with Arjun Kapoor and his sister, Anshula.

When the two decided to don the same shirts, they came up with a fun pic.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam and her brother Ojas colour-coordinate for her haldi ceremony before her wedding last year.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan had to beg and plead with brother Ibrahim before he agreed to wear an identical T-shirt. But then, that's what makes this picture special.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor slip into casual white T-shirts, leading to this candid moment.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Khan/Instagram

And here's aww-moment from Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's kids, Ayat and Akhil.

Festive occasions call for identical sibling looks and these two didn't disappoint in their powder blue outfits with floral motifs.