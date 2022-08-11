News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Adorable! Anshula, Arjun's Twinning Moment

Adorable! Anshula, Arjun's Twinning Moment

By Rediff Get Ahead
August 11, 2022 08:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

It's fun to twin with your sibling. And B-Town knows that.

On Raksha Bandhan, we bring you Bollywood brothers and sisters who love a matching moment. 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjun Kapoor/Instagram
 

We begin with Arjun Kapoor and his sister, Anshula

When the two decided to don the same shirts, they came up with a fun pic.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yami Gautam/Instagram
 

Yami Gautam and her brother Ojas colour-coordinate for her haldi ceremony before her wedding last year. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Ali Khan/Instagram
 

Sara Ali Khan had to beg and plead with brother Ibrahim before he agreed to wear an identical T-shirt. But then, that's what makes this picture special. 

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram
 

Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor slip into casual white T-shirts, leading to this candid moment.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arpita Khan/Instagram
 

And here's aww-moment from Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's kids, Ayat and Akhil

Festive occasions call for identical sibling looks and these two didn't disappoint in their powder blue outfits with floral motifs.  

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
#SiblingGoals! How to work out with your sister
#SiblingGoals! How to work out with your sister
Overcoming sibling rivalry: An inspiring story
Overcoming sibling rivalry: An inspiring story
QUIZ: Guess the celebrity sibling!
QUIZ: Guess the celebrity sibling!
Buy flag to get food: Ration depot loses licence
Buy flag to get food: Ration depot loses licence
DK Isn't Cheeka's Choice For Finisher
DK Isn't Cheeka's Choice For Finisher
Jagdeep Dhankar's Rajya Sabha Challenge
Jagdeep Dhankar's Rajya Sabha Challenge
Chinese-built Pak warship to dock in Sri Lanka
Chinese-built Pak warship to dock in Sri Lanka

More like this

Raksha Bandhan: Style tips from Tara, Ananya, Mouni...

Raksha Bandhan: Style tips from Tara, Ananya, Mouni...

Raksha Bandhan Recipe: Dahi Vadas

Raksha Bandhan Recipe: Dahi Vadas

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances