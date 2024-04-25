Summer Cool: Kareena, Shanaya, Neha...

Why settle for something regular when you can wear an adventurous one-shoulder silhouette?

It's glam, edgy and lets you show off :)

If this kind of experimental is your vibe, let these celebs inspire you.

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty is a rockstar in white and black.

She teams her one-shoulder top with matching gloves and scores a fashion win.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

IMAGE: Fashion pari Erica Fernandes makes resort wear even more fun with a single flared sleeve.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

IMAGE: Mira Kapoor's cocktail inspiration has the added advantage of showing off those sleek shoulders.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

IMAGE: Neha Sharma's modish sports bra turns her gym wear into glam wear.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

IMAGE: Shamita Shetty's pretty dress gets a tadka of different with that amazing neckline.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan wants you to try out the trend when you next visit a nightclub.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram