News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Summer Cool: Kareena, Shanaya, Neha...

Summer Cool: Kareena, Shanaya, Neha...

By REDIFF STYLE
April 25, 2024 13:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Why settle for something regular when you can wear an adventurous one-shoulder silhouette? 

It's glam, edgy and lets you show off :)

If this kind of experimental is your vibe, let these celebs inspire you. 

IMAGE: Rhea Chakraborty is a rockstar in white and black. 
She teams her one-shoulder top with matching gloves and scores a fashion win. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rhea Chakraborty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Fashion pari Erica Fernandes makes resort wear even more fun with a single flared sleeve. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Erica Fernandes/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mira Kapoor's cocktail inspiration has the added advantage of showing off those sleek shoulders. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mira Kapoor/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Neha Sharma's modish sports bra turns her gym wear into glam wear. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Neha Sharma/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shamita Shetty's pretty dress gets a tadka of different with that amazing neckline. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shamita Shetty/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Kareena Kapoor Khan wants you to try out the trend when you next visit a nightclub. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor has some fashion tips for bikini lovers. 
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Siree Feels Like A Breath Of Fresh Air
Siree Feels Like A Breath Of Fresh Air
Who Is This Pretty Woman?
Who Is This Pretty Woman?
Why Kiara Always Steals The Limelight
Why Kiara Always Steals The Limelight
JDU leader shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Patna
JDU leader shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Patna
Bollywood's Most Mesmerising Tawaif? VOTE!
Bollywood's Most Mesmerising Tawaif? VOTE!
'Yes, extra-marital affairs happen'
'Yes, extra-marital affairs happen'
Pant Or Miller: Who Batted Best? Vote!
Pant Or Miller: Who Batted Best? Vote!

More like this

Why Yuzi Chahal Adores Biwi Dhanashree

Why Yuzi Chahal Adores Biwi Dhanashree

Priya's Simple, Stylish Avatars

Priya's Simple, Stylish Avatars

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances