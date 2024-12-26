Simratt's Chulbuli Style

With a penchant for eye-catching details and playful pops of colour, Simratt Kaur Randhawa proves that fashion isn't just about clothes; it's also about owning your moment.

Simratt, who's been stealing hearts with her impeccable style, is in the news for her role in the movie, Vanvaas.

IMAGE: Simratt's colourful tube top is the fun element, the gold earrings bring the glam and her glowing vibe seals the deal for the mirror selfie. All photographs: Kind courtesy Simratt Kaur Randhawa/Instagram

IMAGE: It's glow time for Simratt in her gilded corset gown.

IMAGE: Floral feels...

IMAGE: Mirror, mirror on the lehenga, who's the most chic desi girl?

IMAGE: As Meena, her character in Vanvaas, she proves that a radiant smile and stunning oxidised silver jewellery are enough to make an impact.

IMAGE: This peach embroidered gown is the perfect mix of delicate charm and regal sophistication.

IMAGE: The embroidered bustier is a celebration of artistry and undeniable glam.

