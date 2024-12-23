News
Janhvi, Khushi, Sanaya Set Style Goals At Ambani Event

December 23, 2024 16:51 IST
December 21 saw the stars glitter at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre as the Ambanis inaugurated the NMACC Arts Cafe.

Who do you think was the best dressed at the event?

IMAGE: Janhvi Kapoor, luscious in pink. Photographs: Panna Bandekar

 

IMAGE: The gorgeous fan-inspired dressed looked like it was made just for her.

 

Ananya Panday

IMAGE: Ananya Panday stole the spotlight in a sassy black avant-garde short dress, rocking shimmery eyeshadow and a statement ear cuff. And those heel anklet hybrids? Total showstopper!

 

Katrina Kaif

IMAGE: Katrina Kaif kept it sleek and chic in a long black gown, paired with killer stilettos.

 

Suhana Khan

IMAGE: Suhana Khan flaunted a dazzling sequinned suit and chic Louboutin heels. Talk about a fashion fairytale.

 

Khushi Kapoor

IMAGE: Khushi Kapoor dropped by in a vibrant little purple dress, pairing it flawlessly with Dior's iconic black saddle shoulder bag.

 

Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor

IMAGE: Shanaya Kapoor and her mom, Maheep, stepped out in fab monochrome dresses and studded shoes that were totally on point.

 

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

IMAGE: Power couple Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan color-coordinated in black.

 

Madhuri Dixit and Shri Ram Nene

IMAGE: Madhuri Dixit glittered in pastel pink gown while her hubby, Dr Shriram Nene, rocked a dapper two piece suit. A match made in fashion heaven.

 

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur

IMAGE: Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur served up serious couple goals in elegant black! She added a splash of colour with stunning emerald sparklers.

 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

IMAGE: Is it safe to say that Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are the most gorg couple around? 

 

 

Orhan Awatramani

IMAGE: Orry aka Orhan Awatramani may have his camp style but his semi-formal look is a refreshing change; after all, who doesn't love a style shake-up?

 

Karan Johar

IMAGE: Karan Johar flaunted his new skinny avatar in a long billowy suit.

 

Manish Malhotra

IMAGE: Dapper Manish Malhotra went for an artsy twist with an unusual suit that turned heads.

 

Nita Ambani

IMAGE: And there are the Ambanis -- Akash, Shloka, Nita, Radhika and Isha. Talk about a fashionable family affair.

