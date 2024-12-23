News
Simply Super, Alia!

December 23, 2024
Alia Bhatt's style is an effortless blend of chic minimalism, youthful charm and class.

She seamlessly transitions from girl-next-door to red carpet royalty, making every outfit relatable yet aspirational.

Whether it's breezy co-ords, dreamy saris or power blazers, Alia always adds her signature touch of easy glam.

Her style is proof that confidence, which she wears like a crown, is one's best accessory.

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Alia in her beach outfit deserves a selfie and a flex. All Photographs: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: A timeless bob. The Alia charm is ON.

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Power dressing doesn’t need to shout out when you’re already worth it.

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: White, wild and wonderfully Sabyasachi. Alia's printed jacket layered over a bralette and white pants is comfort meets couture.

 

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Light as a breeze, regal as a queen. The emeralds and pearl choker adds that much needed zing.

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Red lips, black and gold sari, pearls -- proof that old-school glam never goes out of style. Some call it awesome, others call it Alia.

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: Is red Alia's favourite colour? Coz this desi avatar's a whole vibe. 

 

Alia Bhatt

IMAGE: As her mom, Soni Razdan says, 'Glammmmmm.'

