Home  » Get Ahead » Stunning Caitlin Sandra Neil Is Miss India USA 2024

Stunning Caitlin Sandra Neil Is Miss India USA 2024

By Lalit K Jha
December 19, 2024 17:55 IST
Chennai-born Indian American teenager Caitlin Sandra Neil has been crowned Miss India USA 2024 at the annual pageant held in New Jersey.

Caitlin, 19, is a second-year student at University of California, Davis.

Caitlin Sandra Neil

IMAGE: Caitlin's smile outshines her crown. Photographs: Kind courtesy Caitlin Sandra Neil/Instagram

‘I want to leave a positive lasting impact on my community and focus on women's empowerment and literacy,’ Caitlin was quoted as saying in a media release.

Caitlin Sandra Neil

IMAGE: How can there not be a palat moment?

Born in Chennai, India, Caitlin has been living in the USA for the last 14 years.

She wants to be a web designer and also pursue a modelling and acting career.

Caitlin Sandra Neil

IMAGE: Sequins and feathers add to her glam quotient in the contest.

 

Caitlin Sandra Neil

IMAGE: Relaxing by the pool.

 

Caitlin Sandra Neil

IMAGE: And by the waves.

 

Caitlin Sandra Neil

IMAGE: Now, that's how you celebrate your birthday.
 

Sanskriti Sharma from Illinois was crowned Mrs India USA and Arshita Kathpalia from Washington won the Miss Teen India USA in the pageant organised by the India Festival Committee.

Rijul Maini, Miss India USA 2023, and Sneha Nambiar, Mrs India USA 2023, crowned Caitlin and Sanskriti respectively.

Nirali Desia of Illinois and Manini Patel of New Jersey were declared first runner-up and second runner-up in the Miss India USA competition.

Sapna Mishra of Virginia and Chinmayee Ayachit from Connecticut were named first and second runner-up in the Mrs India USA competition.

Dhriti Patel of Rhode Island and Sonali Sharma were declared as first runner-up and second runner-up in the teen category, the press release said.

Forty-seven contestants from 25 states participated in the three categories of the pageant.

Lalit K Jha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
