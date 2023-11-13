Radhika, Disha, Pooja's Stunning Cholis

The sky is lit with firecrackers.

So what is stopping you from being a phuljhadi?

Do you plan on wearing a sari this festive season? Then don't settle for the regular blouse.

Dare to bare, show some hint of skin in cutouts, flash your abs, be gusty in a deep-neck version because the one thing that can single-handedly sex up a sari is a daring blouse.

Let these celebs inspire you with their innovative cholis.

IMAGE: While pearls look great on your neck, they can look fantastic on your choli too.

Radhika Merchant is delightful in this chic, sophisticated look.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: While the sari reminds us of sinfully delicious chocolate, the sole purpose of Disha Patani's teeny-weeny blouse is to give one plenty of midriff envy.

All the hours she spent crunching away at the gym has paid off beautifully.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Peek-a-boo says Pooja Hegde's gorgeously sequinned blouse that allowed her to show off her beautiful back.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: White can sometimes feel boring but not if it comes with Manish Malhotra's 'organza leaf top'.

In the designer's words, Shloka Ambani is wearing just what you need to 'make the perfect style statement for the festive season'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

IMAGE: Raid your closet and bring out every sequin, bead and shiny stone that you can find.

Stick it on a skin-coloured blouse, then team it with a ravishing red sari.

The result is Navya Naveli Nanda's genuinely cool getup.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Kanika Kapoor's blouse shows you how much fun you can have with beads.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Malaika Arora's full sleeved lace choli is exactly the kind of thing your relatives will be talking about long after Diwali.

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar