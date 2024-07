Each time Shriya Saran walks the red carpet, she effortlessly steals the spotlight.

And that's because, when it comes to fashion, the Showtime actor -- she's also a Kathak dancer and a scuba diver -- can ace just about anything.

IMAGE: Shriya gives off maharani vibes in beige and gold.

Photographs: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

IMAGE: Her holiday style is very relaxed and casual.

IMAGE: But when she decides to dress to the nines, you can only stop and stare.

IMAGE: The doting mom is a fan of silk saris, a love she has inherited from her mom and will definitely pass on to her daughter, Radha.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Shriya goes retro in monochrome.