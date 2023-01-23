News
Shriya Does Gorgeous, Sharvari Does Weird

By REDIFF STYLE
January 23, 2023 12:31 IST
Elle Graduates 2022 Awards, that recognises upcoming Indian talent in fashion, attracted the weird, the wonderful and the weirdly wonderful, clotheswise.

IMAGE: Ye Kya Hua Kaise Hua...
Was she planning to head to the beach and her GPS brought her to a red carpet instead?
Or maybe she read the dress code on the invite wrong?
Sharvari Wagh made scores of flashbulbs go paagal in her too-funky-to-swallow tangerine bikini+blazer, fishnet sarong and crocs.
All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

 

IMAGE: Shriya Saran's dainty Little Bo Peep flowery dress had GPS issues too.
Isn't it more pool party-ish?
She re-wore this Gauri Nainika dress twice in a week because 2023 for her is all about recycling clothes. We hear ya, Shriya.

 

IMAGE: Metallica Monopoly: Silvery earrings. Silvery necklace. Silvery slick pantsuit. The white heels put a full stop to the metal mania.
Rasika Duggal shines without a spotlight.

 

IMAGE: As coolly refreshing and lime green as a perfectly conjured mojito.
Cheers, Akansha Ranjan.
You won't get tired of looking at her in the silky corset-style dress with its rippling folds and just-daring-enough slit.
Diamonds, up and down, do their thing.

 

IMAGE: Umm... Strange fashion weather we are having.
Sayani Ghosh was too cool for school in Pero's 'relaxed merino tartan co-ord set in bright checks'.
The handcrafted floral detailing and yellow sunglasses shall not be missed.
Will we miss anything?

 

IMAGE: This is confusing -- what was the dress code on the Elle invite?
Semi-Formal Semi-Cray Cray.
Sequins and celebs go together like jalebi and rabdi, chai and biskoot...
Following that thumb rule a bit seriously, supermodel Ujjwala Raut showcases every kind of sequin pattern there is on her patchwork-frenzy ensemble, that has peepholes in meaningful places.

Athiya Will Make A Phenomenal Bride!
Harleen Finds The Perfect Sunset
Meet Riteish's Cutie-Cute Ved Actress
When Sobhita Got Together With AK, ARK
SC likely to set up 3-judge bench to hear hijab row
Recipe: Chilly Cheese Dim Sum
How to read this year's Budget document
