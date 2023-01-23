Shriya Does Gorgeous, Sharvari Does Weird

Elle Graduates 2022 Awards, that recognises upcoming Indian talent in fashion, attracted the weird, the wonderful and the weirdly wonderful, clotheswise.

IMAGE: Ye Kya Hua Kaise Hua...

Was she planning to head to the beach and her GPS brought her to a red carpet instead?

Or maybe she read the dress code on the invite wrong?

Sharvari Wagh made scores of flashbulbs go paagal in her too-funky-to-swallow tangerine bikini+blazer, fishnet sarong and crocs.

All photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

IMAGE: Shriya Saran's dainty Little Bo Peep flowery dress had GPS issues too.

Isn't it more pool party-ish?

She re-wore this Gauri Nainika dress twice in a week because 2023 for her is all about recycling clothes. We hear ya, Shriya.

IMAGE: Metallica Monopoly: Silvery earrings. Silvery necklace. Silvery slick pantsuit. The white heels put a full stop to the metal mania.

Rasika Duggal shines without a spotlight.

IMAGE: As coolly refreshing and lime green as a perfectly conjured mojito.

Cheers, Akansha Ranjan.

You won't get tired of looking at her in the silky corset-style dress with its rippling folds and just-daring-enough slit.

Diamonds, up and down, do their thing.

IMAGE: Umm... Strange fashion weather we are having.

Sayani Ghosh was too cool for school in Pero's 'relaxed merino tartan co-ord set in bright checks'.

The handcrafted floral detailing and yellow sunglasses shall not be missed.

Will we miss anything?

IMAGE: This is confusing -- what was the dress code on the Elle invite?

Semi-Formal Semi-Cray Cray.

Sequins and celebs go together like jalebi and rabdi, chai and biskoot...

Following that thumb rule a bit seriously, supermodel Ujjwala Raut showcases every kind of sequin pattern there is on her patchwork-frenzy ensemble, that has peepholes in meaningful places.