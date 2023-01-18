Meet Riteish's Cutie-Cute Ved Actress

She is the girl you would like to take home to meet Mummyji.

Shiny, smiley face. Infectious giggly laugh. Enthu-cutlet personality.

On Instagram, she is forever bombarded with glowing comments like 'I heard somebody is missing in heaven. Did you just land on Earth by mistake?'

Folks can't get over this Mumbaikar's dimpled smile, which daily lifts the spirits of her 8 lakh (800,000) followers.

At 27, Riteish Deshmukh's Ved co-star Jiya Shankar who believes in 'energies' and that the 'universe has her back', is a cutie living her teenage dream.

IMAGE: Pehli Nazar Mein Kaisa Jadoo Kar Diya: Jiya has realised that women can look awfully feminine and lovable in fashion borrowed from men.

It's a hugely pocket-friendly idea to go an borrow a smart shirt from Papa's cavernous cupboard and leave home in L or XL garments that shall 100 per cent flatter your figure.

All photographs: Kind courtesy Jiya Shankar/Instagram

IMAGE: Jiyuuuu! An aavashyakata of every going-on-till-the-wee-hours cocktail party is a satin dress with an incautious slit. And that crazy pic that's evidence of the fun had by all.

IMAGE: In a classy white suit-boot like that, Darling, you shouldn't be in bed, but on an Ooty hillside dancing yourself silly in Shah Rukh-Deewana style.

IMAGE: Like an exquisite lemon puff pastry in many frothy, sudsy yards of tulle.

That's also the pose for which she is waiting for comments like 'Kya mast pista lag rahi ho'.

IMAGE: In a handkerchief top and denim hot pants, Jiya ought to get out of that Lonavla hotel room and take, hopefully, a romantic walk to the Bhushi dam.

Blouses with helpful little handles are crazily seductive, hai ki nahin?

IMAGE: Jiya, knowing its effect, has captioned this pic: Chaud foutoir.

We had to race to the bookcase to get out our battered high school French-English dictionary.

'Hot Mess'... Right you are, milady.

IMAGE: Oh okay, she listened to us and made it to the Bhushi dam.

Denims+cropped top is a non-negotiable combo for getting about the Maharashtra ghats.

And that Preity Zinta-ish smile? Totally Chori Chori Chupke Chupke of all our hearts.





Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com