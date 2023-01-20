News
Alia, Adah, Mouni's Style Tips For Chinese New Year

Alia, Adah, Mouni's Style Tips For Chinese New Year

By REDIFF STYLE
January 20, 2023 16:30 IST


Bid a fond goodbye to the solitary water tiger. He won't be back for another 12 years.

Welcome the playful rabbit.

The rabbit, known for its gentleness, symbolises rebirth. It's a creature that's a harbinger for good luck.

The Chinese New Year always arrives with fresh promise.

It's a holiday brought in with loads of pomp and tamasha all over the world because the Chinese lunisolar calendar is deemed inportant in several cultures apart from China -- Tibet, Korea, Vietnam and even Okinawa in Japan. And wherever the Diaspora of these cultures live.

Why not dress to greet it?

The rules are pretty simple. Stick to the many wondrous shades of red. It brings more luck, happiness and prosperity.

A touch of gold will do no harm. When has a little extra gold ever hurt?

Flaunt your Chinese collars. Whatever you do avoid black -- it's considered inauspicious.

Need pointers? Read on.

IMAGE: Alia Bhatt has red covered in her Salma Hayek-ish costume!
Pink florals against a maroon, vermillion and ruby setting.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

 

IMAGE: A Chinese collar and plenty of glitter that pays homage to Goddess Aurum.
The rabbit will make a beeline to Taapsee Pannu's backyard.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Become a cuddly-wuddly bunny for the day Rashmika Mandanna style
Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashmika Mandanna/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Mouni Roy is on major gilding spree.
As if molten gold has been poured over her form.
Sona Kitna Sona Hai...
Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

 

IMAGE: Be a temptress in red and step into the Chinese New Year with enough lal to scare a bull so silly he'll flee pronto back to Pamplona like Adah Sharma in her ruffled sari and shoulders ka dekhava wallah choli.
Photograph: Kind courtesy Adah Sharma/Instagram

REDIFF STYLE
