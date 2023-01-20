Traditional Mrunal, Glittery Hina...

January days. Chilly weather. Nippy air. Fog. Frost even.

The season for garam garam chai, Sarson ka Saag and Makai Roti and ponkh.

Suit-boot-tie, chunky sweater, monkey cap time.

Start of 2023 goals. Introspection and new KRAs. Declutter. Mindfulness. Fitness. Yoga. Health. Weight loss. Kick the tobacco.

And for many it's beauty.

It's the month to boost your style and surpass how you looked in all the previous months, so you shine like a supernova.

Some are already achieving that...

IMAGE: Tantalising yellow. From this time Mrunal Thakur, who looks like she might break into garba any moment in her Vani Vats' silk organza lehenga.

Give her some dandiya sticks quickly, folks.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

IMAGE: Lai Bhaari! For Genelia Deshmukh, 2023 started off with sari ambitions.

The pretending-to-be unpretentious Raw Mango sari is far more haughty and attention-grabbing than it appears.

The green and yellow bangles, courtesy her stylist Karishma Gulati, add more firepower.

The Ved actress may have not opted for traditional Maharashtrian heirloom jewellery, but the jadau jhumkas score.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Joolry/Instagram

IMAGE: The Dhak Dhak Girl might have become a regal rani Mrs Ram Nene, but phir bhi Dil Toh Pagal Hai when it comes to Madhuri Dixit.

Especially in sunshine yellow.

Her, in a deconstructed lehenga, embroidered bustier and a swishy cape with delicate floral patterns, can still endanger half a million Indian hearts. Doctor Sahib cardio hubby must know about this malaise.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anmol Jewellers/Instagram

IMAGE: If this is the way you are going to start the year, Palak... More power to you. We can't wait for December!

Feathers on a cropped top. Tassel trim detailing on the flared pants -- Palak Tiwari is bringing back two popular trends that didn't last past the 90s.

BTW, did you like her Dance Like A Flamingo pose?

Photograph: Kind courtesy ANI Clothing/Instagram

IMAGE: Surrounded by lovely but a bit distracting paintings, Sonam Kapoor showcases her 'piece of art' designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

She efficiently teams a chikankari dupatta with a net sari.

There's something iconically Umrao Jaan about her look.

Vayu ki Ma is never that far from her Rajkumari Maithili Devi princess aura.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla/Instagram