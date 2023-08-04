Shraddha Of A Thousand Suns

Barbie. Or Stree.

That was the buzzing IG debate after Shraddha Kapoor strode the ramp at FDCI India Couture Week, New Delhi.

One faction of her fans felt that if Barbie were to be re-made in India, the actor should be cast in it.

Another bunch was of the opinion that she resembled the most sinful box of kaaju katli topped with vark or silver foil garnish.

Shraddha herself wasn't sure how enticing she was on the runway and asked her followers to suggest captions to go with the pics. And they came rolling in.

What do you think? Do you agree with what they came up with?

Did she shine like a 'star'. Or a 'thousand suns'. An 'angel'. Or 'the beautiful girl on Earth'.

Whatever be the case, we think her energy and confidence was unmatched.

IMAGE: Dunno if we can count the suns, but plenty of sunbeam smiles there as Shraddha came back on stage with Designers Divya and Rahul Mishra.

All photographs: Kind courtesy FDCI/Instagram

IMAGE: Grey, pastel florals with shiny silver was a unique colour combo, like monsoon clouds rolling above a Himalayan meadow of wild blooms.

IMAGE: (Scratching our collective heads, puzzled) Hmm... Was the brief to show up as well-wrapped fine chocolate?

IMAGE: Male nipples are a thing! And they are meant to be flaunted.

The earrings too send a message.

IMAGE: Could this sprite have climbed out of the pages of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, as Puck.

IMAGE: A more avian-esqe gown we ain't seen before. She was ready to soar close to the sun.

IMAGE: Who smirked more? The model or the tiger that climbed all over him?

When the dress code on an invite reads party, gentlemen, this is your cue.