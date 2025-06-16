'Dating Apps At 52? I Don't Want Desperate Men'

rediffGURU Shalini Singh helps a 52-year-old reader rediscover companionship in the dating world.

Is it awkward to find love again in your 40s and 50s?

Obviously your priorities have changed.

You are not seeking drama and attention. Maybe you're looking for genuine companionship.

But putting yourself out there after going through a tough marriage and raising your children alone can be a challenge.

"Wanting to find someone does not make you desperate; it simply means you are open to companionship," says rediffGURU Shalini Singh, founder of andwemet, an online matchmaking service for urban Indians living in India and overseas.

Anonymous: Hello Ms Shalini, I have been reading your columns.

I am 52, an HR professional, divorced in 2022 after 26 years of marriage.

My kids are grown up and settled abroad.

Now I'm alone, and honestly, I feel like I have missed out on life.

I want to experience love again but I don't know where or how to begin.

Honestly, I don't want to sound or look desperate or seem like I'm calling for attention.

A female friend told me to get on an app.

It feels awkward to create a profile for dating.

I'm not looking for a fling. I don't want desperate men either.

I want good companionship. Where do I begin?

Thank you for addressing this to me. I'm not sure about your gender but either way 52 is very young.

More power to you for being a parent. You must feel proud that your children are independent.

Parenting is one of the toughest things in the world and you've done it, and are continuing to do so.

You need to let go of words like 'desperate'.

Wanting to find someone does not make you desperate; it simply means you are open to companionship.

You do need to put yourself out there.

That said, know that you will need the following on your journey: Patience. Time. Effort.

You can post your questions to rediffGURU Shalini Singh HERE.

