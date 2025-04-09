'I'm In Love With My Sister's Husband'

Being in love with your sister's husband is morally wrong, says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal.

Falling in love can be a beautiful, life-changing experience.

It can happen unexpectedly to anyone.

But what if your heart chooses the wrong person?

Is it okay to fall for your best friend's partner?

What do you do if you are gay and you find yourself in love with your sister's husband?

'Whether you are gay or straight, being in love with your sister's husband is morally wrong,' says rediffGURU Ravi Mittal, CEO, Quack Quack.

Do read his advice on how to deal with morally conflicting emotions in a relationship.

Anonymous: I am gay. I am in love with my sister's husband.

Dear Anonymous, I am not sure what you are asking here. But, in general, whether you are gay or straight, being in love with your sister’s husband is morally wrong.

He is your sister's husband; if you plan to pursue this feeling, then you must understand that you will be intentionally hurting your sister and, coming from a sibling, this will break her heart.

Even if we look at it from a 100 different perspectives, you'd still be wrong.

I want you to understand that this has nothing to do with your sexual orientation.

I understand that people cannot control their feelings. But what you do with it and how you act on it makes all the difference.

Best wishes.

