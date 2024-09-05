7 Countries Where Indians Can Study MBBS

rediffGURU Dr Pananjay Tiwari lists the options and explains the cost of pursuing an MBBS education outside of India.

The Government of India has gradually increased (external link, Press Information Bureau data, July 2024) the number of MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery) seats in government-funded colleges in India from 51,912 (in 2023) to 56,300 (in 2024) for undergraduate courses and from 30,211 to 33,416 for post-graduate programmes.

However, every year, lakhs of students appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG (entrance examination for undergraduate courses) and NEET-PG (for post graduate programmes) for a few thousand seats available in government medical colleges.

The intense competition for these limited medical seats is driving more Indian students to consider studying medicine abroad.

Before making a decision, international students, including those from India have to consider the cost of the programme, travel and living expenses, the quality of the education and how easy it would be practise in India after completing their course.

Here's a list of the countries with the best and affordable medical schools in the world for Indian students.

1. The United States of America

US medical schools routinely receive international recognition for their excellence and the country as a whole enjoys a stellar reputation for medical education.

Their medical schools prioritise hands-on research-based education while providing students with state-of-the-art facilities and access to cutting-edge medical technology.

However, the application procedure is distinct from that in India and the competition is fierce.

You can't apply to a medical school in the US without first finishing a pre-med programme, which usually entails four years of undergraduate study.

American medical schools charge an exorbitant sum for undergraduate MBBS programmes, with annual tuition costs varying between $40,000 (approximately Rs 3,360,000) and $70,000 (approximately Rs 5,881,000).

The total cost can be inflated by living expenses, which differ depending on where you choose to live.

Despite the high cost of education and living expenses, the United States remains a popular destination for Indian students because of the excellent education it offers and the promising job prospects after completing the course.

Indian students can pursue opportunities to practise medicine in India after graduating from medical schools in the United States. However, they will be required to pass either the National Exit Test (NExT) or the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in order to do so.

2.The United Kingdom

Some of the world's most illustrious medical schools are located in the UK, including the Imperial College London, Oxford, and Cambridge.

A British medical degree normally takes five or six years to finish, including both pre-clinical and clinical training.

There is a great deal of clinical experience, a heavy focus on patient care and a demanding curriculum in medical schools in the United Kingdom.

The annual cost of tuition for overseas students at UK universities varies from £25,000 (Rs 2,300,000 approximately) to £40,000 (Rs 3,700,000 approximately).

Additionally, living expenses can be rather high, especially in urban areas such as London.

Degrees from medical colleges in the United Kingdom are, nevertheless, acknowledged all over the world for their excellent quality.

After successfully completing the FMGE/NExT, students from India can practise medicine in their home country.

The UK's medical licensing system also opens doors to employment in the UK.

3. Germany

The inexpensive or non-existent tuition prices at public universities in Germany, along with the country's generally high standard of education, are major draws for Indian students interested in a medical education.

The German medical school system is very demanding, with an emphasis on both theoretical study and hands-on experience.

Clinical studies and practical training make up the last two years of a normally six-year curriculum that begins with pre-clinical studies.

While fluency in German is typically required for admission to medical schools there, you may be able to find English language classes at certain institutions, particularly those offering graduate-level coursework.

Germany has a reasonable cost of living in comparison to other Western European countries and many students manage to obtain part-time jobs to supplement their income.

Students from India who study in Germany and pass the FMGE/NExT have two choices: To work in Germany or go back to India.

German degrees are well-respected internationally as well.

4. The Russian Federation

Because of its low tuition rates and abundance of English language medical schools, Russia has long been a favourite among Indian students.

Russian medical schools, such as the St Petersburg State Medical University and the Moscow State Medical University, are renowned worldwide.

It takes a total of six years, including an internship year, to complete Russia's MBBS programme.

Russian universities charge around $3,000 (Rs 250,000 approximately) to $6,000 (Rs 500,000 approximately) a year for tuition, which is a steal especially for Indian students who are looking for affordable options to study outside the country.

It is a cost-effective choice for students because the living expenditures are reasonable.

It is simpler for Indian students to adapt to Russian universities because many of them have Indian student clubs and Indian mess facilities.

The chilly weather and the necessity of learning Russian for both everyday communication and clinical practice should be considered by students.

Graduates from Russian medical schools are eligible to return to India and practise medicine after passing the FMGE/NExT as these degrees are recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

5. China

Medical students from India can save a lot of money by studying in China.

Chinese medical schools that provide MBBS degrees in English, such as the Peking University Health Science Center and the Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University, draw a significant number of overseas students.

A medical doctorate degree in China takes six years to complete (plus an internship year).

Chinese universities have relatively low tuition rates, with annual tuition often falling between $3,000 (approximately Rs 250,000) and $10,000 (Rs 840,000 approximately).

China is among the most budget friendly choices for students from India due to its low living costs.

Over the past few decades, China's medical school system has seen remarkable growth, with numerous institutions now recognised by the World Directory of Medical Schools.

Students should be cognisant of the language barrier and cultural variations in healthcare since they may be required to speak Mandarin Chinese during some clinical rotations.

After finishing medical school in China and passing the FMGE/NExT, graduates can return to India and practise medicine.

6. Ukraine

The availability of reasonably priced medical degrees taught in English has contributed to Ukraine's rising appeal among Indian students.

Respected medical schools in the area are the Bogomolets National Medical University and the Kyiv Medical University.

A normal MBBS programme in the Ukraine takes six years to complete, with an additional year devoted to clinical rotations.

Compared to other European nations, the cost of living in Ukraine is quite inexpensive and tuition prices range from $4,000 (Rs 336,000 approximately) to $8,000 (Rs 672,000 approximately) per year.

Practical training is heavily emphasised in the well-structured Ukrainian medical curriculum.

Also, new students will find a welcoming atmosphere within Ukraine's large Indian student population.

On the other hand, the persistent political unpredictability in some regions of the country, and the current war, could be cause for worry.

After passing the FMGE/NExT, graduates with degrees from Ukrainian universities can work in India as the MCI recognises them institutions.

7. Philippines

Students from India often choose to study medicine in the Philippines because of the country's low tuition rates, plenty of native English speakers and a curriculum that is quite similar to India's.

The medical curriculum in the Philippines consists of a Bachelor of Science (BS) in pre-med followed by a Master of Doctor (MD) degree, which is comparable to India's MBBS programme.

A student will need to commit about five and a half years to the programme.

For Indian students looking for an affordable education, the Philippines is a great option, with annual tuition fees ranging from $3,000 (Rs 250,000 approximately) to $5,000 (Rs 420,000 approximately).

The living expense is low, the weather is pleasant and the culture is very similar to that of India.

The language barrier is not an issue because English is the medium of education.

The MCI recognises medical degrees from accredited schools in the Philippines and, after passing the FMGE/NExT, graduates can practise in India.

