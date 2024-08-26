'Should I Spend 40L To Send Son Abroad For MS?'

Given the prevailing employment market, uncertainty in the United States and the exorbitant expenses associated with studying abroad, it would be prudent for your son to acquire professional experience in India initially, advises rediffGURU Pananjay Tiwari.



rediffGURU Dr Pananjay Tiwari is the founder and director of Impel Overseas Education, a Dehradun-based consultancy for students who want to study abroad in the fields of engineering, science, agriculture, medicine, arts and the humanities.

They also guide PhD students who are studying internationally with their research.

Anonymous: Dear sir my son has completed third year BTech CS with AI and ML and wants to go for higher studies in the USA or Germany due to less packages being offered to AI and ML students in campus placements in India.

Please provide your suggestions on the same.

Pursuing higher studies in the US or Germany can enhance your son's prospects in AI and ML by providing advanced knowledge and better career opportunities.

Both countries offer strong programmes in these fields, with the US generally providing broader industry connections and Germany offering high-quality education with potentially lower tuition costs.

Damodar: My son has completed BTech CSE (AIML) 4.1 semester.

It is known that the situation in USA is not good in terms of jobs.

Is this the right time to study MS abroad and find a job?

I don't have the courage to send him abroad which costs Rs 40 lakhs.

Please explain the situation.

Dear Sir, given the prevailing employment market uncertainty in the United States and the exorbitant expenses associated with studying abroad, it would be prudent for your son to acquire professional experience in India initially.

This strategy has the potential to enhance his skills and increase his competitiveness for the future, both domestically and globally.

Furthermore, he can investigate scholarship opportunities or choose more cost-effective study locations if he still desires to pursue a MS degree overseas in the future.

Sunil: Namaskar. My daughter is 21 years old now and had done 12th (Medical) in 2021 and attempted for NEET in 2021 and 2022, but did not get selected.

Now she wants to study in the USA only (no other country) and wants to pursue her graduation in psychology there.

We have tried to make her aware about our financial situation and suggested if she could graduate from India and continue her post graduation from USA. But she is not ready.

Now she is at home only, doing nothing. She is not learning anything since 2021-22.

She is always talking to her friends who are also doing nothing but they are married and settled.

We had applied for US visa once but got rejected in the visa interview.

Now she is waiting to reapply. Please guide. Thanks.

Dear Mr Sunil, namaskar.

Given her current situation, it might be beneficial for your daughter to consider alternative paths to strengthen her application for studying in the USA.

She could pursue an online course or certification in psychology to enhance her profile while waiting to reapply for the visa.

Additionally, she could look into community colleges in the USA that offer transfer programmes to universities which may improve her chances.

In the meantime, addressing any gaps in her academic or personal development could be advantageous.