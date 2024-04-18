Want To Study Medicine, MBA Abroad?

rediffGURU Sushil Sukhwani underlines the factors you need to consider before you make the decision to study outside India.



Sushil Sukhwani is the founding director of the overseas education consultancy firm, Edwise International.

He has 31 years of experience in counselling students who have opted to study internationally, including countries like the UK, USA, Canada and Australia.

Munna: This year I completed my MBBS course.

Now I want to do PG in Australia.

Can you please guide me about the requirements?

What are the exams that I need to clear for a PG seat? Thank you!

Hello Munna, I am happy to hear that you have completed your MBBS and now wish to pursue your postgraduate studies in Australia.

Concerning your question regarding the requirements and exams that you would need to clear to pursue your postgraduate medical studies, I would suggest that you follow these steps:

You must ensure that your MBBS degree is acknowledged in Australia. The Australian Medical Council will need to evaluate your credentials to assess if your degree adheres to the prerequisites for Australian practice.

Next, English being the medium of instruction at universities in Australia, you will be required to prove your fluency in the English language by appearing for English proficiency tests vis the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) or the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

Remember that following the acknowledgment of your qualifications, a registration application to the Australian Medical Board will need to be submitted by you. To practise medicine in Australia, this is required. I would like to tell you that, based on the field of specialisation you choose to follow, you may be required to take specialised exams.

To become a general practitioner, you may be required to pass both the multiple choice question exam as well as the clinical test administered by the Australian Medical Council.

You might also have to clear the pertinent specialty-specific tests for other fields of specialisation, vis internal medicine or surgery.

After having been granted admission into a postgraduate programme and after having fulfilled all additional prerequisites, you will be required to apply for the necessary visa to be able to study and work in Australia. The kind of visa you’ll need will depend on your situation and the length of your course.

I would recommend that you conduct a comprehensive study of the Australian universities that offer the PG programme of your choice.

Remember that the application procedure and deadlines may differ between universities, so ensure that you gather the necessary paperwork such as academic marksheets, statement of purpose and recommendation letters.

Do also take into account the tuition costs and living expenses in Australia. Look into the various scholarships and monetary assistance offered by Australian universities to help defray these costs.

To acquire recent and precise information, I would suggest that you carefully go through every step of the procedure as well as get in touch with the appropriate authorities or organisations.

I wish you the very best for your higher studies in Australia.

Sunil: Namaskar, My daughter is 21 years old now and had done 12th (medical) in 2021 and attempted for NEET in 2021 and 2022 but not got selected. Now she wants to study in USA only (no other country) and want to do some graduation in psychology there.

We have tried to make her understand about our financials and suggested to do graduation from India and then go for post graduation from the USA. But she is not ready.

Now she is at home only and doing nothing, not learning anything since 2021-22. Always just talking to her friends who are also doing nothing but they are married but have their life set.

We have applied for a US visa once but got rejected in a visa interview. Now she is just waiting for June 2024 to reapply. Please guide. Thanks

Hello Sunil, I am happy to hear that your daughter completed her 12th (medical) in 2021 and now wishes to study overseas, especially in the USA.

Nevertheless, taking into account both monetary considerations as well as alternate strategies to reach her objectives, I would recommend that she addresses this choice with a practical perspective.

Although studying in the United States may be desirable, there are often huge financial costs involved, particularly for overseas students.

From an academic and financial standpoint, it may be more practical to advise your daughter to complete her undergraduate studies in India before thinking about postgraduate opportunities in the USA. Besides, it’s also imperative to address her current state of inactivity since she has finished her 12th grade.

While she waits for her visa reapplication, I would suggest that she actively participates in fruitful ventures that can aid her in acquiring important expertise and knowledge vis internships, online programmes or volunteer work related to psychology or any other desired field.

Not just that, she should also seek advice from academic consultants or professional guidance counsellors as they would be able to offer her information about other educational options and assist her in making educated choices about her future.

Ultimately, make her understand that obstacles viz visa denials are normal and can teach valuable lessons, highlighting the value of tenacity and fortitude in accomplishing her objectives.

Rohit: I have completed my BTech in civil engineering. And want to pursue MBA abroad.

Hello Rohit, I am glad to hear that you have completed your bachelor of technology in civil engineering and now wish to pursue an MBA degree overseas.

I would like to let you know that after finishing a BTech in civil engineering, studying an MBA abroad can be a wise decision, one that offers a distinct blend of business and technical skills.

To expand your employment prospects, switching from civil engineering to an MBA abroad, can be a sensible decision.

A myriad of opportunities worldwide in sectors vis real estate development, construction management or infrastructure finance can be unlocked owing to the amalgamation of civil engineering technical expertise and MBA-level management skills.

You would be glad to know that in addition to acquiring a multicultural viewpoint, you will also have access to top-notch education, possibilities for networking and professional growth prospects in an increasingly interlinked world by studying an MBA overseas.

