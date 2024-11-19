News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Sensational Sreeleela's Such A Mood-Lifter!

Sensational Sreeleela's Such A Mood-Lifter!

By REDIFF STYLE
November 19, 2024 10:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer has dropped and, this time, it's Sreeleela who's going to set the screen on fire with her dance number, Kissik. Known for her infectious energy, she brings a fresh spin to every performance.

Which is exactly what she does with her wardrobe as well. Sreeleela's personal style is a seamless fusion of youthful charm, elegance and bold experimentation, making her a red carpet sensation and a social media darling.

Whether she’s gracing a classic, figure-hugging gown or rocking a quirky, fashion-forward outfit, Sreeleela knows how to command attention without trying too hard.

Sreeleela

IMAGE: The glossy black light-reflecting latex dress gives her a futuristic high-fashion edge. All photographs: Kind courtesy Sreeleela/Instagram

 

Sreeleela

IMAGE: Sreeleela’s free-spirited white halter neck dress and fringe haircut give off serious boho vibes.

 

Sreeleela

IMAGE: In her green shimmery sari, Sreeleela commands attention without saying a word.

 

Sreeleela

IMAGE: The ruffled layers of her pink sari gown are as lively and playful as she is.

 

Sreeleela

IMAGE: The oversized sunglasses add an air of mystery, the ear cuffs bring a touch of modern edginess and the up-do ties it all together with elegance.

 

Sreeleela

IMAGE: Wrapped in a shiny sharara, Sreeleela's demeanour adds to her charm.

 

Sreeleela

IMAGE: A pretty printed orange sari can be such a mood-lifter!

 

Sreeleela

IMAGE: Sreeleela looks like she stepped out of a fairytale in her mint and peach sequinned shimmer net saree.

 

>>MORE GLAMOUR FEATURES

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Who's Suhana Hanging Out With?
Who's Suhana Hanging Out With?
Taapsee Would Like A Rose, Har Roz!
Taapsee Would Like A Rose, Har Roz!
Kareena Looks Simply Magical
Kareena Looks Simply Magical
Elon Musk's SpaceX launches ISRO's satellite
Elon Musk's SpaceX launches ISRO's satellite
Manipur MLAs call for 'mass op' against Kuki ultras
Manipur MLAs call for 'mass op' against Kuki ultras
Look, Who Modi Met In Rio!
Look, Who Modi Met In Rio!
How To Turn 1 Cr Into 100 Cr
How To Turn 1 Cr Into 100 Cr
More like this
It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...
It's A Favourite With Wamiqa, Kareena, Ananya...
Radiant Raashii!
Radiant Raashii!

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances